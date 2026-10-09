Noida Jewar airport is now Narendra Modi International Airport: How are airports named, renamed?

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, has been named the Narendra Modi International Airport, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday (October 9).

“The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar,” the CM told reporters in a briefing after the Cabinet meeting. He added that the airport was set to emerge as UP’s largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.

In February 2021, Ahmedabad’s cricket stadium in Motera, previously called the Sardar Patel Stadium, was renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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The UP Cabinet’s decision marks a rare instance when an airport is being proposed to be named or renamed after a sitting or living leader. We explain the process of how airports in India are named and renamed.

How are airports in India named and renamed?

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha on March 19, 2020, then Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, said: “A request for naming/renaming of airport is considered by the Union Cabinet based on the recommendations of the concerned State Government supported by a resolution passed in the respective State Legislative Assembly.”

Also Read | As Noida International Airport begins operations, what growth prospects look like

On a question in Rajya Sabha seeking details about a uniform policy for naming and renaming of airports across India, then Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated Puri’s statement in his response. “The final decision in the matter is taken by the Union Cabinet. This is the guiding policy for naming/renaming of airports / terminal buildings,” Scindia said in his response dated July 28, 2021.

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The new name, once passed by the Union Cabinet, is then notified in the Gazette of India.

Naming airports after cities

Back in 2017, the BJP-led Union government had considered naming new airports after cities of their location and terminals after eminent personalities. While emphasising that there was no proposal for renaming the existing airports, then Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had informed Lok Sabha that a “consensus view” has emerged on naming airports after cities of their location.

“…a consensus view has emerged to hereafter name the airports by the name of the city in which they are located/served and the terminals of the airports after eminent personalities in honour of their memory,” Sinha said in a written reply.

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According to Sinha, the view had emerged in the wake of lack of any firm and explicit instructions or guidelines for naming or renaming airports in the country. He added that the convenience of passengers in general and especially foreign tourists who are not familiar with the local history of the area has been considered.

The latest decision of the UP state Cabinet marks a departure from this stance.

Which Indian airports are named after famous personalities?

Some Indian airports that are named after popular figures are as follows:

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport (Former Prime Minister, Congress leader)

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Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (17th century Maratha warrior king)

Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (Freedom fighter)

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport (founder of Bangalore city)

Ahmedabad: Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport (Freedom fighter, former Union Minister)

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Former Prime Minister, Congress leader)

Guwahati: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Freedom fighter, former Assam Chief Minister)

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Lucknow: Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Former Prime Minister, farmer leader)

Chandigarh: Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport (Freedom fighter)

Varanasi: Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport (Former Prime Minister, Congress leader)

Patna: Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Airport (Freedom fighter, socialist leader)

Also Read | What Noida airport's growth prospects look like

Bhopal: Raja Bhoj International Airport (11th century ruler)

Raipur: Swami Vivekananda Airport (Spiritual leader)

Ranchi: Birsa Munda Airport (Tribal freedom fighter, folk hero)

Indore: Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport (18th century ruler)

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Nagpur: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport (Social reformer, architect of the Indian Constitution)

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik International Airport (Socialist leader, former Chief Minister of Odisha)

Amritsar: Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (Sikh spiritual leader)

Udaipur: Maharana Pratap Airport (16th century ruler of Udaipur)

Port Blair: Veer Savarkar International Airport (Freedom fighter, Hindu nationalist leader)

Leh: Kushok Bakula Rimpoche Airport (Buddhist spiritual leader)

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Durgapur/Asansol: Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport (19th century Bengali poet and revolutionary)

Notably, Chennai — one of India’s major metropolitan cities — does not have its airport named after any leader or popular figure. It, however, does have terminal buildings named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers C N Annadurai (Anna International Terminal) and K Kamaraj (Kamaraj Domestic Terminal).