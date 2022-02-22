Explained: The controversy over Narayan Rane’s bungalow in Mumbai

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who has been criticising Shiv Sena leaders and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was served with a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for illegal construction in his eight-storey bungalow ‘Adhish’.

The Indian Express explains the controversy over his bungalow, and the political battle between Rane and the Shiv Sena.

What is the controversy over Narayan Rane’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai?

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane has received a notice from the BMC on a complaint regarding illegal construction in his eight-storey bungalow ‘Adhish’ on Juhu Tara Road. Last Thursday, the Mumbai corporation served Rane a notice under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC), 1888, informing him that a team of BMC officials would visit his bungalow to verify the complaint.

The complaint had been filed by Mumbai-based Right to Information activist Santosh Daundkar, who has been complaining about large scale irregularities in Rane’s bungalow during and after construction in 2017. He had on Thursday filed a reminder complaint alleging that the BMC did not take any action in the last five years.

Following his complaint, on the same day, the Sena-ruled BMC issued a notice to Rane for inspection of the bungalow.

Police personnel stand guard as BMC officials inspect the bungalow of Narayan Rane, in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

What were the violations mentioned in the complaint?

Daundkar, in his complaint on June 23, 2017, had alleged seven violations in Rane’s bungalow. This includes illegally getting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Rules, 1991 clearance for construction of the bungalow, which is abutting the Juhu Chowpatty; illegal construction of basement in CRZ-II; not keeping the compulsory open space on the plot; violation of Floor Space Index (FSI); and further unauthorised construction.

Daundkar had also filed a complaint before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) about the CRZ violations, alleging Rane had clearance for construction of only four stories, but it was fraudulently raised up to eight floors.

Spread over 2,000 square meters, construction of Rane’s eight-storey bungalow was completed in 2012, and subsequently in 2013, the BMC had issued Occupation Certificate.

The entire episode triggered another round of political bickering between leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena, with the former calling the BMC’s move a political vendetta.

Rane and his son Nitesh Rane have been critical of the Thackerays and other Sena leaders.

So, what next for Rane?

According to sources, the BMC team has found some “illegality”, and will now issue another notice to Rane.

The BMC found construction in the refuge area of the bungalow, and the corporation is likely to issue another notice under Section 53 of the Maharashtra Regional & Town Planning (MRTP), 1966. Under this, Rane will be given a month’s time to either regularise the construction or demolish it.

The BMC had also filed a caveat in City Civil Court in connection with Rane’s bungalow, so that in case Rane approaches the court for stay against the action, the order will not be passed before hearing the BMC.

Last Saturday, in a press conference, Rane denied any illegal construction in his bungalow.

What is the politics behind this episode?

Rane, who often trains his gun against the Thackerays, said in a press conference last Saturday that the Chief Minister’s new bungalow ‘Matoshree-2’ in Bandra had several illegal constructions. He also claimed the Enforcement Directorate would soon issue notices to the residents of ‘Matoshree’ (the Thackeray family).

Earlier, Rane had slammed Sena leader Sanjay Raut for alleging corruption cases against BJP leaders without any documents.

Rane also accused Thackeray of being involved in the alleged murder of actor Shushant Singh Rajpaut and his PA Disha Salian.

