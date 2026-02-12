What can you do if your name is deleted from the final SIR electoral roll?

Starting Saturday, the final electoral rolls of the Special Intensive Revision in 12 states and Union Territories will be published over the next few weeks

Written by: Damini Nath
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 07:03 AM IST
SIR electoral rollSIR Hearing at Kandi BDO office in Murshidabad District, West Bengal on January 22, 2026. (Express Photo - Partha Paul)
The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories, which started in October last year, is heading to its conclusion. The final electoral rolls prepared under the SIR exercise are set to be published starting Saturday (February 14).

As opposed to the annual and pre-election Special Summary Revision (SSR), the norm in the past two decades, the EC decided in June 2025 to conduct an SIR of the country’s electoral rolls, preparing the rolls afresh instead of just making additions and deletions.

The exercise was first carried out in Bihar from June to August, as Assembly elections were due in the state after that. On October 27, 2025, the EC announced the schedule for 12 states and union territories (UTs), saying it would start the exercise in the rest of the country in due course.

Here’s what residents of the 12 states and UTs need to know.

When are the final electoral rolls expected to be published?

After several extensions, the publication dates of the final electoral rolls as of Wednesday (February 11) are:

  • February 14 for Rajasthan and Puducherry;
  • February 17 for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat;
  • February 21 for Andaman & Nicobar Islands,
  • Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Goa;
  • February 23 for Madhya Pradesh;
  • February 28 for West Bengal;
  • April 10 for Uttar Pradesh.

How can you check if your name is on the final electoral roll?

If your name was on the draft SIR roll published in your state in December and January, you can go ahead and check the final roll to make sure that you remain on the rolls.

IF YOU HAVE AN EPIC NUMBER: Once the final electoral roll is published in your state, you can check your registration by visiting electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and searching for your details using your Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. You may also search using your phone number if you have linked your number to your electoral registration before, or other details like your name and relative’s name (mother’s or father’s name, whichever is recorded on your electoral registration). If you get a result that shows your details, you are on the roll.

IF YOU DON’T HAVE AN EPIC NUMBER: In case you don’t have an EPIC number, you can check the rolls of your state, constituency and polling booth by going to voters.eci.gov.in and clicking on the option to “download electoral roll”.

In the following page, select your state, then select 2026 as the year of revision and SIR final roll as the roll type. You can then select the district and assembly constituency you are registered in.

This will give you a list of polling booths; select the booth you are enrolled in and look for your name.

Special Intensive Revision | What sets nationwide SIR apart from Bihar’s controversial roll revision

This process is more time-consuming, but the only option if you don’t have or can’t find your EPIC number.

These options are also available on the EC’s ECINET app.

What can you do if your name is not on the electoral roll?

APPEALING TO THE DEO: If your name was on the draft roll and has not made it to the final roll, you can appeal against the decision. You have 15 days from the date of publication of the final roll to appeal before the District Election Officer (DEO), who is the District Magistrate.

APPEALING TO THE CEO: If you are not satisfied with the DEO’s decision, you have 15 days to appeal against that decision before the Chief Electoral Officer of your state. You can submit your appeal through voters.eci.gov.in or reach out to your Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer or DEO. The names and phone numbers of these officials can be accessed through electoralsearch.eci.gov.in by putting in your EPIC number or other details.

FORM 6 REGISTRATION: In case both your appeals fail and you are entitled to be registered in a particular constituency (you are a citizen, above the age of 18 years and ordinarily resident in the constituency), you can apply afresh by filling a Form 6. The form can be filled out on the ECINET portal and app, or a physical copy can be submitted to your BLO or ERO. In states where elections are due, you can submit a Form 6 up to 10 days before the last date of nomination for the election in order to make it to the roll in time to vote.

Damini Nath
Damini Nath
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu's national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement