Ahead of Hornbill Festival, why Nagaland wants Protected Area Permit rules withdrawn

The Nagaland government has urged the Centre to completely withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) scheme from the state ahead of the state’s flagship Hornbill Festival.

The festival sees a footfall of over one lakh visitors, including tourists from various countries. This year, it will be held in Kohima between December 1 and 10.

The state claims that the regime and accompanying restrictions hinder investment opportunities, economic growth, and tourist flow to the annual cultural event.

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What is the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime?

Issued by the Government of India, the PAP authorises foreigners to visit states along India’s international borders in areas designated centrally as protected or restricted.

The PAP regime was initially imposed under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958 and spans most northeastern states, including Nagaland.