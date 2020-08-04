Mumbai rains: What is causing such heavy showers, and what is the weather forecast?

Commuters travel through heavy rain at Fort area, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo: Mitesh Bhuvad, File) Commuters travel through heavy rain at Fort area, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo: Mitesh Bhuvad, File)

Mumbai Rains: In a revival of the southwest monsoon over the west coast, continuous rain has been lashing Mumbai and parts of Konkan since Sunday night. Recording over 1,400 mm, Mumbai experienced one of its heaviest showers of July. But now, more rain is expected over the maximum city all through this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed five districts, including Mumbai, on a red alert as intense rain is expected during the next few hours, and continuous rain till August 6. (Follow live updates on the Mumbai rains)

What is causing such heavy rain over Mumbai?

Multiple and simultaneous favourable weather systems are presently active, which have revived the southwest monsoon. Since Sunday night, there has been continuous heavy rainfall reported all along the west coast of Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala, with very heavy rain in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Mahabaleshwar.

On Tuesday, a low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal that has once pushed the monsoon into its active phase, bringing heavy spells for the west coast. In addition, the monsoon trough, which now lies at its normal position, is expected to shift southwards which will further intensify rainfall activity in the coming three to four days. As a result of these two systems, the monsoon winds coming in from the Arabian Sea will strengthen, causing widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall (115 mm – 204.4 mm) over parts of Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Goa and Kerala till the end of the week.

Fiery red skies in Mumbai on August 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Pradip Das) Fiery red skies in Mumbai on August 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

How much has it rained in Mumbai?

Here is the 12-hour rainfall recorded between August 3 (8.30 pm) and August 4 (8.30 am) along Konkan and Goa: Mira Road – 273 mm; Mumbai (Santacruz) – 261 mm; Dhaisar – 254 mm; Ram Mandir – 230 mm; Mumbai (Colaba) – 223 mm; Mahalaxmi – 180 mm; Vasai – 175 mm; Meera Bhayander – 156 mm; and Thane – 120 mm.

Intense rainfall lashed Ratnagiri (189 mm) and Sindhudurg (158 mm) during the same period.

What is the weather forecast for Mumbai?

IMD has forecast issued a Nowcast warning, valid for the next six hours, for intense spells over Borivili, Powai, Thane, Kalyan, Mulund, Raigad, Harnai, Shrivardhan, Dahanu, Alibag, Ratnagiri, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg.

With the weather systems likely to remain active, heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to occur over Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts till August 6. Ghat areas shall experience extremely heavy spells (more than 204.4 mm) during the next few days.

All these districts have been put on ‘red’ alert, suggesting occurrence of extremely heavy rainfall.

Don’t miss from Explained | IPL 2020 in the UAE: How will this year’s tournament be different?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd