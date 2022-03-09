Explained: Mumbai Police Commissioner’s ‘no towing of vehicles’ order

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey last week announced his plans to stop towing vehicles from the city’s roads on an “experimental” basis.

In a Twitter post Saturday, the top cop said,”Dear Mumbaikars , I am over whelmed with your response. As a first we plan to stop towing of vehicles. Experimental to start with and final if you comply. Let me know what you think. (sic)” Hours after the announcement, people responded to his tweet with queries and suggestions.

What prompted Pandey to make this announcement in a city where traffic jams are a perennial problem?

Why was the announcement made?

According to sources in Mumbai Police, the reason behind this move is to stop inconvenience faced by motorists and drivers as they have to rush to the nearest traffic division when their vehicles are towed away. Motorists often complain that some of their vehicles are damaged by the towing personnel.

The project has been started on an experimental basis for a week. The traffic authorities have not received any written order. However, senior officials received instructions on Whatsapp and were told that the final decision will be taken after a week.

How many vehicles are towed in Mumbai every day?

On an average, each traffic division across Mumbai tows around 10 four wheelers and 20 two wheelers every day. There are 50 such traffic divisions in Mumbai. The data provided by the traffic department shows that 21 lakh motorists were fined for parking their vehicles in no parking zones in 2021. Of these, 90,450 vehicles were towed. 1.65 lakh people have been fined and approximately 100,000 vehicles have been towed so far in 2022.

Who has the contract for towing vehicles?

The traffic department has given the contract to Vidharbha Infotech Private Limited. Some towing vans are also provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The traffic authorities further said that if a four wheeler is towed, the owner is fined Rs 936, of which Rs 436 is paid to the towing agency. In case of two wheelers, the motorist is fined Rs 736, of which Rs 200 is paid for towing services.

How many towing vans does Mumbai traffic department have?

According to the traffic police department, there are 55 towing vans which are distributed across 50 traffic divisions in the city. A police constable, a driver and two-three other people are deputed with each towing vehicle.

What problem can such an order create?

Traffic experts say that even though the announcement may come as a relief for Mumbaikars parking their vehicles in no parking zones, it can lead to traffic congestion.

“Sometimes motorists park their vehicles on two-lane roads which may cause problems to vehicles moving in both directions, leading to heavy traffic congestion. So towing of vehicles has to be done,” said Ashutosh Atre, a traffic expert.

Meanwhile, officers from the traffic department have raised concerns over the implementation of this order during VIP movement. A senior traffic police officer said they are told to create a clean passage during any VIP movement to avoid threats. “We are still confused as to how we will do that without towing vehicles. Because normally we get towing vans and take these illegally parked vehicles to our traffic division through which we ensure that there is no threat to the VIP,” he said.