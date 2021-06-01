Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7: Here is everything you need to know

BJP workers hold a protest during the inauguration of the trial run of Mumbai Metro, outside Akurli Metro Station, on May 31. (Express photo: Pradip Das)

The first phase of Metro lines 2A and 7, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) and Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai, flagged off for test runs on Monday, is expected to be commissioned by October 2021. The remaining portion of around 15 km will be finished by January 2022 and the entire 35-km stretch will be opened to the public.

What will be covered in the test run?

The testing on Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7 will see oscillation trials of a prototype six-car train at various speeds as well as load carrying capacity tests. The prototype train will tested by running it for around 10,000 km on several parameters.

The trial run of 19.7 km stretch from Charkop Depot to Aarey will cover 18 stations — nine in Line 2A (10.5 kms) and a similar number in Line 7 (9.2 kms). The trials will run from Aarey Station of Line 7 and end at Charkop Depot via Dahisar (E) station.

Each train set will have six coaches of a capacity of 380 persons each. While the trains will be driverless, there will initially be a driver in these. Currently there is only one prototype available for testing.

The stations will also be tested for passenger facilities like lifts, escalators, passenger information systems, platform screen doors and AFC gates.

When were the lines sanctioned and when was the work started?

These two Mumbai Metro lines were sanctioned by the Maharashtra government on October 6, 2015 and Bhoomipujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 when the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was in power. The lines are expected to ease traffic congestion on the busy Western Expressway road from Andheri to Dahisar.

When the contracts were awarded in May 2016, the project estimate was of Rs 12,000 crore with an expected completion date in 2019. The MMRDA was supposed to start commercial operations in December 2020, but work was hit due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Later when the work resumed, the deadline was postposed to March and then May 2021.

How long will the trial runs continue?

As per MMRDC chairman R A Rajeev, the testing would be done in three phases and take around five months. The trains will be ready for commissioning in October after the necessary approvals and certification.

The sub-systems and equipment will be tested under dynamic conditions during the trial run and integration with signalling, telecom and platform screen doors will be done along with different safety tests. Meanwhile, station works, signalling and telecomm works will be completed.

The trains will then be offered to the commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for inspection and certification.

A total of 10 train sets will be made available by BEML, Bangalore by October this year at a rate of two trains per month. Both the corridors have their car shed at Charkop.

What is the route of Metro 7 and 2A? Which stations will they cover?

The Line 2A corridor is from Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West. The 18.6-km fully elevated stretch has 17 stations — Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at the trial launch of metro line 2A and 7 at Akurli Metro Station in Mumbai. (Twitter/@AUThackeray) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at the trial launch of metro line 2A and 7 at Akurli Metro Station in Mumbai. (Twitter/@AUThackeray)

The Line 7 corridor from Andheri to Dahisar has a 16.5-km fully elevated stretch running along the Western Express Highway covering 13 stations — Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada.

It is hoped that about a quarter of the traffic on the Western Express Highway will shift to the metro along with 10-15 per cent from the local trains on these routes. The lines are expected to reduce current travel time by up to 75%.

Are the coaches made in India?

Up to 80-85 percent manufacturing of the train coaches has been done in India by BEML for the first time under technical collaboration with Hitachi of Japan.

Many of the crucial systems and components like propulsion systems, air suspension, cables, traction control and management system and brake system components are from Japan, Italy, South Korea and Germany. The signalling and telecom components are from France, Denmark, South Korea, Finland and Spain.

What difficulties MMRDA had to face during pandemic?

Due to flight disruption and Covid restrictions, shipments of equipment and availability of experts in India got effected for nearly a year. The synchronisation of propulsion and brake system had to be done via Video Conferencing across three time zones in India, Europe and Japan.

Has the project cost escalated due to the pandemic?

As per the MMRDA officials, the expense incurred till April 30, 2021 for Metro Line 2A is Rs 3,525 Crore and Metro Line 7 Rs 2410 crore. Despite the delays, the project is expected to be completed within the government-sanctioned cost.