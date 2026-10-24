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How India’s bullet train project took a long detour

It started as a Japanese high-speed rail project. After friction, it has evolved into a hybrid model: Japanese infra, European signal systems, Indian trains

Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train, MAHSR project delay, International High Speed Rail Association, Masafumi Shukuri, Hideki Makihara, Japanese E10 Shinkansen, India indigenously built bullet train B28, BEML Bengaluru, Surat to Vapi priority section, India Japan rail partnershipLabourers work inside a shaft where a Tunnel Boring Machine will be installed soon to make way for the Bullet train tracks, at Vikhroli in Mumbai in March 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Written by: Dheeraj Mishra, Anil Sasi
9 min readOct 24, 2026 07:06 AM IST First published on: Oct 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

In September 2017, work began on one of India’s most ambitious and technologically advanced transportation projects — a 508-km high-speed railway line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, popularly known as the bullet train project.

A joint-venture with Japan, known for its iconic 300 kmph Shinkansen trains, the project was initially estimated to be completed by 2022.

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dheeraj mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business... Read More

Anil
Anil Sasi

Anil Sasi i... Read More

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