Quixplained: What is mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ in Covid-19 patients?

Mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, is being detected relatively frequently in Covid-19 patients across India. The disease, also known colloquially as “black fungus”, was made notifiable by the government on Thursday, making it mandatory for states to report both suspected and confirmed cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).
What is mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’? Who is at risk? What are the symptoms and treatment? Take a look.
