Telling Numbers: Movie channels make up 1/4th of TV viewership, Hindi far ahead

Movie channels account for almost a quarter (24%) of India’s television viewership, according to the 2018 Yearbook of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India), a joint industry company of broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies. Within the genre, Hindi-language movie channels lead the rest by far, accounting for 69%. The next three are movie channels in southern languages, with Telugu way ahead of other languages but a distant second to Hindi. The pie diagram is based on the average number of weekly impressions.

Advertising

In terms of time spent per viewer, Hindi movie channels on an average (01:21:42) engage a viewer for 18 minutes more than Telugu channels (01:03:05). Next to Hindi, viewers spend the longest times on southern-language movies — 00:46:06 on Tamil, 00:45:20 on Malayalam. and 00:44:22 on Kannada channels. The shortest durations are on Punjabi (00:18: 06) and English (0:21:17) movie channels.

These viewership times and weekly impressions do not correlate directly with the number of movie channels in a given language. While Hindi leads once again, with 33 movie channels, the next highest number is 19 English movie channels (see bar graph).

The gender breakup shows male viewership (53%) higher than female viewership, with slight variations depending on language. However, the urban-rural divide is starkest among southern-language movie channels, with a 61% rural viewership compared to 39% urban. While rural viewership is higher across the country, the gap is much narrower at the national level, and with Hindi-language movie channels. In terms of age, those between 15 and 50 years account for two-thirds of all movie viewership.