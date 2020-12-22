Quixplained: Why China and Nepal have re-measured Mount Everest

0 Comment(s) *
Earlier this month, China and Nepal jointly certified the elevation of Mount Everest at 8,848.86 metres above sea level — 86 cm higher than what was recognised since 1954. The earlier measurement was determined by the Survey of India, and came to be accepted in all references worldwide — except by China.
How are mountains measured? Why did China and Nepal feel the need to re-measure Mount Everest? Take a look:
