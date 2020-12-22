scorecardresearch
Quixplained: Why China and Nepal have re-measured Mount Everest

How are mountains measured? Why did China and Nepal feel the need to re-measure Mount Everest? Take a look.

Updated: December 22, 2020 2:36:11 pm
Mount Everest, Height of Mount Everest, Everest new height, Everest measurement, Indian ExpressChina and Nepal have recently re-measures Mount Everest and found it to be 86 cm taller than its globally-accepted height of 8,848 m (20,028 feet).

Earlier this month, China and Nepal jointly certified the elevation of Mount Everest at 8,848.86 metres above sea level — 86 cm higher than what was recognised since 1954. The earlier measurement was determined by the Survey of India, and came to be accepted in all references worldwide — except by China.

How are mountains measured? Why did China and Nepal feel the need to re-measure Mount Everest? Take a look:

Mount Everest, Height of Mount Everest, Everest new height, Everest measurement, Indian Express How tall is Mount Everest now? Mount Everest, Height of Mount Everest, Everest new height, Everest measurement, Indian Express Why have China and Nepal re-measured Mount Everest? Mount Everest, Height of Mount Everest, Everest new height, Everest measurement, Indian Express How are mountains measures? You have the trigonometric method… Mount Everest, Height of Mount Everest, Everest new height, Everest measurement, Indian Express …And the use of GPS or laser beams.
