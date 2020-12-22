Quixplained: Why China and Nepal have re-measured Mount Everest

China and Nepal have recently re-measures Mount Everest and found it to be 86 cm taller than its globally-accepted height of 8,848 m (20,028 feet).

Earlier this month, China and Nepal jointly certified the elevation of Mount Everest at 8,848.86 metres above sea level — 86 cm higher than what was recognised since 1954. The earlier measurement was determined by the Survey of India, and came to be accepted in all references worldwide — except by China.

How are mountains measured? Why did China and Nepal feel the need to re-measure Mount Everest? Take a look:

How tall is Mount Everest now? How tall is Mount Everest now?

Why have China and Nepal re-measured Mount Everest? Why have China and Nepal re-measured Mount Everest?

How are mountains measures? You have the trigonometric method… How are mountains measures? You have the trigonometric method…

…And the use of GPS or laser beams. …And the use of GPS or laser beams.

Don't miss from Quixplained | What is the importance of ‘bio-bubbles’ in the sporting world?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd