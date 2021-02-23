scorecardresearch
Quixplained: All you need to know about Motera Cricket Stadium

Motera, the world's largest cricket stadium, is gearing up to host the day-night pink ball India-England Test from February 24-28. A look at its features, and how it compares to other stadiums in India.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 23, 2021 11:07:18 am
Motera Cricket Stadium, Motera Stadium, India vs England, Motera Test, India England series, Motera Stadium statistics, Indian ExpressThe Motera Cricket Stadium is located in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Motera, the world’s largest cricket stadium, is gearing up to host the day-night pink ball India-England Test from February 24-28. The venue in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1,10,000, but will allow only 55,000 fans in line with Covid-19 protocol.

It’s the grand cricketing launch of the stadium that hosted the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, where former US president Donald Trump shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exactly a year ago.

Motera Cricket Stadium, Motera Stadium, India vs England, India England series, Motera Stadium statistics, Indian Express Motera is the world’s largest cricket stadium Motera Cricket Stadium, Motera Stadium, India vs England, India England series, Motera Stadium statistics, Indian Express What does Motera stadium have for cricket players? Motera Cricket Stadium, Motera Stadium, India vs England, India England series, Motera Stadium statistics, Indian Express And for spectators? Motera Cricket Stadium, Motera Stadium, India vs England, India England series, Motera Stadium statistics, Indian Express How does Motera compare with other cricket stadiums in India?
