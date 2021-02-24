Quixplained: All you need to know about the Motera Cricket Stadium

0 Comment(s) *
Motera, the world’s largest cricket stadium, is gearing up to host the day-night pink ball India-England Test from February 24-28. The venue in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1,10,000, but will allow only 55,000 fans in line with Covid-19 protocol.
It’s the grand cricketing launch of the stadium that hosted the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, where former US president Donald Trump shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exactly a year ago.
