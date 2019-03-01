How the Moon got ‘sunburns’: A result of sheer magnetism

The Moon has visible ‘sunburns’, or distinctive patterns of swirls on its surface. NASA has now analysed data to show that these are a result of interactions between the Sun’s damaging radiation with pockets of lunar magnetic field.

Advertising

Every object, planet or person travelling through space has to contend with the Sun’s damaging radiation. Research using data from NASA’s ARTEMIS mission suggests how the solar wind and the Moon’s crustal magnetic fields work together to give the Moon a distinctive pattern of darker and lighter swirls.

The Sun releases a continuous outflow of particles and radiation called the solar wind. Because the solar wind is magnetised, Earth’s natural magnetic field deflects the solar wind particles so that only a small fraction of them reach the planet’s atmosphere. But the Moon has no global magnetic field; magnetised rocks near the lunar surface do create small, localised spots of magnetic field.

“The magnetic fields in some regions are locally acting as this magnetic sunscreen,” NASA quoted researcher Andrew Poppe (University of California, Berkeley) as saying. Under these miniature magnetic umbrellas, the material that makes up the Moon’s surface, called regolith, is shielded from the Sun’s particles.

Advertising

As those particles flow toward the Moon, they are deflected to the areas just around the magnetic bubbles, where chemical reactions with the regolith darken the surface. This creates the distinctive swirls of darker and lighter material.

(Source: NASA)