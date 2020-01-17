Mohun Bagan-ATK merger: What changes, what remains the same

Mohun Bagan and two-time ISL champions ATK have announced their merger. Mohun Bagan and two-time ISL champions ATK have announced their merger.

The Mohun Bagan-ATK merger will not change the governance structure of the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club, for the club and its football team are run by two separate bodies. The club will continue have its office-bearers, will hold its elections every three years and will be associated to other sports like cricket.

Since 1998, when Bagan had entered into a 50-50 shareholding partnership with the UB Group, the club’s football team has been run by a company. Back then it was United Mohun Bagan Private Limited. Following the UB Group’s exit, the company became Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited. The club nominates directors to the company.

There will be no change in the club colours following the merger.

This is how the majority of modern-day football clubs are run all over the world. After the Mohun Bagan-ATK merger, a new company will be formed of which the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group will have 80 per cent shareholding, while the Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited will have a 20 per cent stake. Unlike the partnership with the UB Group, this time directors nominated by the RPSG Group will outnumber their Bagan counterparts. Bagan will have just two directors on the board of the new company that will run the merged club. The new company, though, will have no control over the club ground, dressing-room or anything that are related to Mohun Bagan Athletic Club. The club’s executive committee will continue to be in charge of those.

