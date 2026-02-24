Defence ties to regional alignments: Why PM Modi is visiting Israel now

Modi and Netanyahu during the Israel PM's visit to India in January 2018. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tel Aviv on a two-day state visit on Tuesday (February 25) as the prospect of a potential US-Iran conflict roils West Asia.

This is not only Modi’s first visit to the country after the war in Gaza began in October 2023, it is also his first since 2017.

While India had strongly criticised the October 7 attack by Hamas that had triggered the devastating war in Gaza, it has also maintained its position on a two-state solution for Palestine.

New Delhi has consistently sought to de-hyphenate its ties with Israel and Palestine. We look at three reasons why Modi is making this visit now: