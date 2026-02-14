Modi first to reach out to Rahman, but mending ties easier said than done

The first post by Modi came at 9.32 am Bangladesh time (9.02 am IST).

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
7 min readDhakaUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 07:02 AM IST
Bangladesh election results 2026, Tarique Rahman BNP victory, PM Modi congratulations Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina extradition news, India-Bangladesh relations after Hasina, BNP landslide majority, India-Bangladesh border issues, Teesta water sharing dispute, Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus interim government, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh opposition, Awami League ban, South Asia geopolitical news, Delhi-Dhaka diplomatic ties, BNP poll manifesto 2026Supporters cheer near the chairman office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a day after the national parliamentary election in Dhaka on February 13, 2026. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Make us preferred source on Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first leader to call and greet BNP chief Tarique Rahman Friday after it became clear that his centre-right party had secured a landslide two-thirds majority in elections to the Bangladesh parliament, one of the most watched elections in South Asia in recent years.

Modi’s outreach assumes significance given the acrimony and strain in ties between Delhi and Dhaka after the dramatic August 2024 ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, one of India’s closest partners in the neighbourhood. Her presence in India will frame a diplomatic challenge for two countries, apart from irritants that include water-sharing, border, connectivity and illegals.

Modi dialled Rahman even before the official results were announced by the Election Commission of Bangladesh.

The first post by Modi came at 9.32 am Bangladesh time (9.02 am IST). In posts in English and Bangla, he said, “I convey my warm congratulations to Mr Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.” The fact that he called it a “decisive” victory showed acknowledgement of the mandate of the people of Bangladesh.

India had called for “inclusive elections”, apart from it being “free, fair and credible” – essentially meaning that the Awami League should be allowed to participate in the elections. But the Hasina-led party Awami League was banned from contesting the elections.

“This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” Modi said, again an endorsement of Rahman’s “leadership” trusted by a large section of the population – the voting percentage was 60 per cent, despite boycott calls by Hasina.

Modi said “India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.” This is an important framing since India has called for the security of Hindu minorities. This one issue contributed to strain in Delhi’s relations with the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka. At that time, Modi had directly mentioned Hindu minorities, but on Friday he just made an oblique reference with the words “progressive and inclusive”.

Story continues below this ad

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” he said, tagging the X handles of Rahman and BNP.

Later, at 4.01 pm, in another post on X, he said, “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mahdi Amin, BNP leader and advisor to Rahman, called the messages by Modi a “gracious gesture”.

But the mending of ties is not going to be easy. On Friday, senior BNP leaders called for the extradition of Hasina from India.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh elections are being accompanied by a national referendum

BNP’s international relations advisor Humayun Kabir called Hasina a “terrorist”, and said she should be extradited.

Story continues below this ad

The presence of Hasina and senior leaders and activists of the Awami League in India will pose a challenge. She is considered a fugitive under law by the Bangladesh government and the political parties here.

Any softening by the BNP on this issue will become a potentially hot-button political issue, and will draw criticism from the Opposition, especially Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party led by student leaders who toppled the Hasina government in August 2024.

The ousted Prime Minister’s statements addressed to party workers in Bangladesh are viewed in Dhaka as provocative, and there is a demand from the BNP to put a check on her statements.

Apart from the extradition of Hasina, the issues of water-sharing on Ganga and Teesta, border killings, the Adani power project and connectivity and transit through Bangladesh are some of the thorny issues between India and Bangladesh.

Story continues below this ad

For Rahman, the emergence of Jamaat will be a challenge if it poses a threat to India, and Delhi will be looking at how he manages to put a lid on anti-India activities from Bangladesh. When the BNP-Jamaat combine was in power in 2001-2006, India had to bear the brunt of terrorism from Bangladesh soil, and it sowed distrust.

This election, the BNP’s poll manifesto stated “Bangladesh will not interfere in other states’ internal matters and will not allow interference in its own matters”. It was read as an euphemism for no anti-India activities in Bangladesh.

While BNP doesn’t need Jamaat for power sharing, the Islamist party is much stronger in parliament and could prove to be an important challenger to Rahman’s authority and governance. Delhi will watch out for that as well.

India’s biggest apprehension is that Bangladesh could go back to the 2001-2006 days. It now expects Rahman to demonstrate good faith and actions.

Story continues below this ad

India had reached out to Rahman after his mother and former PM Khaleda Zia’s death in December 2025. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had travelled to Dhaka to convey condolences. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had gone to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to pay tribute to the former PM.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, a Professor of Economics at the Department of Development Studies in the University of Dhaka, said, “The Indian government sending Jaishankar for Begum Zia’s funeral was seen as a good gesture.”

Rahman also did not make any anti-India statement during his poll campaign. For that matter, neither did the top leaders of the BNP, This set a positive tone for revival of bilateral ties.

The BNP manifesto did say “‘Friend Yes, Master No’ – Establishing Relations with Other States

Story continues below this ad

Based on Equality and Self-Dignity.” This was an oblique reference to India, widely perceived to have a dominant influence over Bangladesh and considered a “big brother”.

Both BNP and Jamaat did not mention Pakistan in their manifesto document, but have spoken about building ties with the “Muslim world”.

While the BNP said “Building a ‘Strategic Partnership’ with the Muslim World” is one of its commitments, Jamaat said, “The strengthening of relations with countries of the Muslim world shall be a key foreign policy priority.”

India will watch how the new BNP government develops ties with Pakistan, China and Turkey.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
As Myanmar's military-backed party wins ‘tainted’ polls, an Expert Explains India's stakes
Myanmar Union Day
Udit Misra writes: Merz wants Germans to work more. But he needs to incentivise them first
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh election results 2026, Tarique Rahman BNP victory, PM Modi congratulations Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina extradition news, India-Bangladesh relations after Hasina, BNP landslide majority, India-Bangladesh border issues, Teesta water sharing dispute, Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus interim government, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh opposition, Awami League ban, South Asia geopolitical news, Delhi-Dhaka diplomatic ties, BNP poll manifesto 2026
Modi first to reach out to Rahman, but mending ties easier said than done
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Aryansh
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
fire
These animals aren't afraid of fire
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
EXPRESS OPINION
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
Best of Both Sides | Welfare for all — the AI race India should win
AI race: 10 things that India needs to fix
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement