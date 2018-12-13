Mizoram MLAs: All men, 90 per cent crorepatis, three graduates in every four

All 40 of Mizoram’s newly elected MLAs are men, 90% of them (36) own assets worth Rs 1 crore or more, 2 of every 3 (27) are in the age group 41-60, and nearly 3 of every 4 (29) are graduates or hold a higher qualification.

These takeaways emerge out of an analysis of the 40 affidavits by Mizoram Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which also found that 2 of the 40 declared criminal cases in their affidavits. In 2013, none of the MLAs had declared criminal cases; this time, both such MLAs belong to the Mizo National Front (MNF), which has won a majority.

The only 4 MLAs who are not crorepatis, too, all belong to the MNF. Apart from 22 of the 26 MNF MLAs, the other crorepatis are from the new front ZPM (all 8), Congress (all 5) and the BJP (sole MLA). Nine of the 40 MLAs declared Rs 5 crore or more, in a list topped by Robert Romawia Royte (MNF), elected from Aizawl East II, who declared nearly Rs 44.75 crore.

The average wealth of the 40 MLAs is Rs 4.84 crore, up from Rs 3.10 crore in 2013. Counting only the 9 MLAs who have been reelected, the average assets work out to Rs 3.78 crore; the average assets of same 9 MLAs had been Rs 2.66 crore in 2013, the analysis found.

The 27 MLAs aged between 41 and 60 comprise 14 over 50, and 13 in the bracket 41-50. The youngest three are aged 39, 40, and 40, while the eldest 10 include two MLAs in their 70s and the rest in their 60s. The 29 MLAs who are at least graduates include six professional graduates, six postgraduates and five doctorates, apart from 12 listed simply as “graduates”.

Of the other 11 MLAs, 10 studied up to various levels of school, while one is listed as “others”.