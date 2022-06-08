Quixplained: As Mithali Raj retires from international cricket, here’s a look at the records she holds

Veteran Indian women’s cricketer Mithali Raj Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket – bringing down the curtains on a glittering career since making her debut for India in 1999.

Mithali has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS and 89 T20Is for India in her 23-year-old career. Mithali, a right-handed batter, will go down in history for her incredible run-scoring feats, including a record 7,805 runs to date in ODI matches, almost over 2,000 more than her closest rival, former England captain Charlotte Edwards. She has scored seven centuries and a record 64 fifties in her ODI career.

Here’s a look at the feats that Mithali has achieved:

Mithali marginally betters Sachin Tendulkar in terms of longetivity in ODI cricket

Mithali holds the record for the highest number of runs

Mithali has captained India in 155 ODIs