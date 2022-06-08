scorecardresearch
Quixplained: As Mithali Raj retires from international cricket, here’s a look at the records she holds

Mithali, a right-handed batter, will go down in history for her incredible run-scoring feats, including a record 7,805 runs to date in ODI matches, almost over 2,000 more than her closest rival, former England captain Charlotte Edwards.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2022 10:43:10 pm
Indian Women's Cricket team captain Mithali Raj speaks during a press conference. (Express photo/File)

Veteran Indian women’s cricketer Mithali Raj Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket – bringing down the curtains on a glittering career since making her debut for India in 1999.

Mithali has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS and 89 T20Is for India in her 23-year-old career. Mithali, a right-handed batter, will go down in history for her incredible run-scoring feats, including a record 7,805 runs to date in ODI matches, almost over 2,000 more than her closest rival, former England captain Charlotte Edwards. She has scored seven centuries and a record 64 fifties in her ODI career.

Here’s a look at the feats that Mithali has achieved:

Mithali Raj retires Mithali marginally betters Sachin Tendulkar in terms of longetivity in ODI cricket Mithali holds the record for the highest number of runs Mithali has captained India in 155 ODIs A list of records Mithali Raj holds

