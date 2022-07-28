scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what’s next

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said a major reason was the current economic downturn that impacted digital ad sales, Meta’s core business.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 1:31:12 pm
Meta CEO Mark ZuckerbergMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo Credit: AP)

After a decade of registering consistent growth and gravity-defying ad sales, all while fighting increasing regulatory scrutiny, Facebook parent Meta has posted its first-ever decline in quarterly revenue since it went public in 2012. The company’s profit also fell for the third straight quarter and its forecast for its advertisement business remained gloomy for the foreseeable future.

Also Read in Express Explained |Explained: Why Facebook wants to rebrand itself for the ‘Metaverse’

What is the reason behind the decline in revenue?

Meta’s total revenue, which primarily includes digital ad sales, fell 1% to $28.8 billion for the quarter that ended in June compared to the same time last year when it had posted a revenue of $29.1 billion. Similarly, the company’s profit was $6.69 billion, down 36% from a year earlier.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the current economic downturn has had an impact on digital ad sales, Meta’s core business. “We seem to have entered an economic downturn that will have a broad impact on the digital advertising business,” Zuckerberg said in an earnings call. “The situation seems worse than it did a quarter ago.”

In her final earnings call, Meta’s outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg said, “Foreign exchange trends had a significant impact in Q2, in particular the depreciation of the Euro relative to the dollar”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

The company will reduce its spending and slow its pace of hiring to weather the storm. “This is a period that demands more intensity, and I expect us to get more done with fewer resources,” Zuckerberg said.

What’s in store for Meta’s core offerings going forward?

1. Facebook

In what was a silver lining in the company’s quarterly report, people are still continuing to use Facebook. Meta said that the number of people who log in to the social media juggernaut everyday was up 3% to 1.97 billion. This would come as a shot in the arm for the company which had posted its first ever decline in user growth since being founded in the fourth quarter of 2021. While Facebook did lose monthly active users in the quarter, it primarily came from the suspension of its services in Russia.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

2. Instagram

It appears that the future of content on Instagram – which started off as a photo-sharing platform – will largely be dictated by videos. Hours before Meta announced its quarterly results, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that user trends increasingly indicate a shift towards videos. The company has also doubled down on its short video offering ‘Reels’ within the Instagram app to counter the immense popularity of TikTok.

“About 15% of content in a person’s Facebook feed and a little more than that of their Instagram feed is recommended by our AI from people, groups or accounts that you don’t follow,” Zuckerberg said. “And we expect these numbers to more than double by the end of next year.” He also added that users have spent 30% more time viewing Reels than last quarter.

3. Metaverse

Zuckerberg has been spending a significant amount of capital in building up the so called metaverse, a combination of virtual and augmented realities. However, on Wednesday, the US Federal Trade Commission sued the company over buying a virtual reality firm called Within, striking a blow to Zuckerberg’s ambitions.

Also in Explained |What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto miners?

What signal does Meta’s declining revenue offer?

There seems to be a divergence between ad sales on social media platforms and search engines. In line with Meta, Twitter and Snapchat had earlier also cautioned of an ad market slowdown in the coming quarters. However, Google parent Alphabet recently reported a rise in quarterly revenue with ad sales on Google search topping investor expectations.

It is worth noting that social media companies were the most impacted by changes to Apple’s handling of how apps could track users’ activities, making it difficult for them to target ads to smartphone users based on their online activity.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

5

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules
Explained

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement