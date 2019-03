AT A time when tensions are de-escalating in the region, the US’s strong stance echoes Delhi’s view of the recent counter-terrorism actions in Pakistan by the Imran Khan government — India has called it cosmetic.

It has also shared Delhi’s frustration over Beijing’s stalling of the terror listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar. With the US making its position clear in strong terms, much will depend on how China influences Pakistan to take irreversible action against terror groups.