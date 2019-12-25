Mental disorders among 20 crore Indians: breakup among states

Among the disorders with the highest prevalence, idiopathic developmental intellectual disability affects most Indians, at 4.5 per cent, followed by depressive disorders (3.3), anxiety disorders (3.3) and conduct disorders (0.8). Among the disorders with the highest prevalence, idiopathic developmental intellectual disability affects most Indians, at 4.5 per cent, followed by depressive disorders (3.3), anxiety disorders (3.3) and conduct disorders (0.8).

A study by the India State-level Disease Burden Initiative, published in The Lancet Psychiatry last week, found that 197.3 million Indians (one in every seven) were suffering from mental disorders in 2017 (The Indian Express, December 24). The study describes the prevalence of mental disorders in Indian states between 1990 and 2017. The 197.3 million in 2017 included 45.7 million cases with depressive disorders and 44.9 million with anxiety disorders.

Among the disorders with the highest prevalence, idiopathic developmental intellectual disability affects most Indians, at 4.5 per cent, followed by depressive disorders (3.3), anxiety disorders (3.3) and conduct disorders (0.8). Among depressive disorders, the prevalence is the highest in Tamil Nadu (4,796 per 100,000), followed by Andhra Pradesh (4,563), Telangana (4,356), Odisha (4,159) and Kerala (3,897).

In case of anxiety disorders, the prevalence is highest in Kerala (4,035), followed by Manipur (3,760), West Bengal (3,480), Himachal Pradesh (3,471) and Andhra Pradesh (3,462). For conduct disorders, Jharkhand and Bihar have the highest prevalence, at 983 and 974 per 100,000 people. At 6,339 and 5,503 per lakh respectively, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have the highest prevalence of idiopathic developmental intellectual disability.

