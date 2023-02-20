Meet Monu Manesar, the gau rakshak at the centre of recent controversies

Just days before Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar made headlines for his alleged involvement in the murder case of two men from Rajasthan, he was named in another police complaint — also a murder case — in Haryana’s Nuh. However, the police didn’t convert the complaint into an FIR, saying that the victim, Waris Khan (22), succumbed to injuries that he sustained in an accident, The Indian Express reported on February 18.

According to the complaint, filed by Waris’ family, the victim was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes led by Monu who had been chasing his vehicle on the suspicion of smuggling cattle.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Monu denied the allegations and said, “It was an accident. We received information about the accused smuggling a cow and reached the spot. We recorded a video of the accused and then handed them over to the police.”

In the past five years, Monu, a Bajrang Dal member, has emerged as the face of the cow protection task force of the Haryana government in Gurgaon.

Who is Monu Manesar?

A resident of Manesar, 28-year-old Monu is a diploma holder from a polytechnic college who describes himself as a ‘gau rakshak’ and social activist. He joined Bajrang Dal as a district co-coordinator from Manesar in 2011 and earns a living by sub-letting rooms to labourers in the Manesar area.

“I grew up around cows. Meri aasthaa hai gau maata se aur mera dharm hai inki raksha karna. [It is a matter of faith for me and it is my duty to protect the holy cow]. After witnessing atrocities against cows, I vowed to rescue them and to stop illegal cattle smuggling, which is rampant in places like Mewat [Nuh] and nearby districts,” he told The Indian Express.

Currently, Monu is the head of the district’s cow protection force and also a member of the civil defence team of district administration in Manesar.

Apart from this, he also runs a YouTube page, ‘Monu Manesar Bajrang Dal’, which has over two lakh subscribers and has received a silver play button. Monu and his team of cow vigilantes often post videos of high-speed chases of suspected cattle smugglers on YouTube and other social media platforms. They also post images of the detained suspects and the “rescued” cattle.

What are the recent cases against Monu Manesar?

Apart from being named in the complaint lodged by Waris’ family, Monu has been named in an FIR filed in connection with the death of two men, identified as Junaid and Nasir, from Rajasthan, whose charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Bhiwani on February 16.

In the FIR, Junaid’s cousin, Ismail, alleged that Monu and five other Bajrang Dal members kidnapped the victims and then burnt them alive.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Monu has no criminal record in Gurgaon. In 2016, a case was filed against him in Faridabad by suspected cattle smugglers, but it was later quashed after the complainant withdrew charges.

Last year, he also organised a panchayat at a temple in Manesar that had called for an “economic boycott of Muslim shopkeepers and vendors” in the area.