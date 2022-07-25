Explained: How Maruti and other automakers are driving into the metaverse

July 25, 2022 12:41:17 pm
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a metaverse rendition of NEXA, its premium brand of vehicles, with its new mid-sized sport utility vehicle Grand Vitara. The company expects to make significant investments into its NEXAverse initiative, but is not the first automaker in India to have taken the virtual route for selling cars.
What is NEXAverse?
NEXAverse is an online 3D version of Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA line of car showrooms, where users will be able to shop for vehicles starting with the Grand Vitara in an immersive way. The NEXAverse allows users to select an online avatar, which will be able to walk through the virtual showroom and conduct activities there in an interactive manner.
Why has Maruti Suzuki launched NEXAverse?
The company is putting its weight behind the NEXAverse given the preference of the younger audiences to shop virtually. The company said it would invest 10-15% of its innovation budget — around Rs 6-8 crore — on the NEXAverse.
Which other automakers are entering the metaverse space?
Global car brands such as MG Motor and Volvo also have unveiled their metaverse equivalents — MGverse and VolvoVerse, respectively. Carmakers are also leveraging metaverse technologies to enhance their manufacturing processes. German automaker BMW has partnered with Nvidia while South Korean giant Hyundai has partnered with Unity — to build virtually accessible 3D digital twins of their factories — with an aim to allow employees to collaboratively assess modifications and adjustments to production lines in the early planning stages.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Latest News
Pathaan: YRF introduces Deepika Padukone’s fierce gun-toting character, watch video
Zomato share price today: Zomato shares plunge over 14% to a new lifetime low as pre-IPO investors lock-in period ends
Watershed moment for India: PM Modi on Droupadi Murmu assuming presidency
COMEDK results: Early result announcement concern students; authorities assure of reimbursement
‘Winning national award is out of one’s hand but I am glad it happened for this film’
How quilt-making became a ray of hope for Rajasthan’s Kalbelia community amid Covid-19
Gen Z designers made it big on this app. Now they’re graduating
Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta gets release date
ICICI Bank shares rise over 2 pc after June quarter earnings
Chennai This Week: Soulful melodies, a farmers’ fest and some laughter to wind up July
All you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian contingent, schedule, timings, etc.
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check latest petrol and diesel rates in your city