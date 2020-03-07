Explained: Who is Mark Meadows, Trump’s new chief of staff?

Mark Meadows speaks with reporters in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File) Mark Meadows speaks with reporters in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File)

Amid criticism for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump made a major staff overhaul on Friday by announcing that conservative ally Mark Meadows will be replacing Rep. Mick Mulvaney as the White House chief of staff.

Mulvaney’s departure from the White House was long rumoured. Mulvaney was responsible for leading the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis until Vice President Mike Pence was handed over the responsibility to lead the effort more than a week ago.

According to a report in The New York Times, Trump saw Mulvaney as “losing control” in the aftermath of the Senate impeachment trial and the upcoming presidential elections. Mulvaney was also one of the central figures in Trump’s campaign to pressurise Ukraine to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats, the report mentioned. Answering a question during a press conference Mulvaney gave in October 2019 about his involvement in pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden he flatly refused.

On Friday Trump tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one….”.

“…I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!,” he said.

Explained: Who is Mark Meadows?

As chief of staff, Meadows will be responsible for directing, managing and overseeing policy development, daily operations and staff activities. He will be Trump’s fourth chief of staff since he took office over three years ago.

Meadows, who describes himself as a “former small businessman” on his Twitter profile, ran for Congress after a career in business spanning over 30 years. Further, Meadows is known to deny climate change, maintains a pro-life stance and supports restrained legal immigration.

During the 2012 Presidential election campaign, Meadows suggested at least twice that Barack Obama was born in Africa. He said at the time that his Republican colleagues and he would send him to “Kenya or wherever”, a Guardian report said.

