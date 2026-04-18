Explained: Odisha becomes first state to launch Marine Spatial Plan. Here is what to know

The Odisha government recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to launch a Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) in the state for integrated coastal and marine planning.

Sustainable ocean planning has been underway in India since 2019, with collaboration between India and Norway. In the first phase, it was taken up in two Union territories, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. Odisha has become the first state in the country to implement the MSP in the second phase.

What is Marine Spatial Planning?

The MSP is a tool for sustainable and integrated ocean management aimed at boosting the blue economy and strengthening climate resilience. It helps for sustainable utilisation of marine resources in energy, economic activities like developing ports, harbours, setting up industries, environment, fisheries, aquaculture and tourism and to formulate policies accordingly.