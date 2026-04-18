Explained: Odisha becomes first state to launch Marine Spatial Plan. Here is what to know

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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The Odisha government recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to launch a Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) in the state for integrated coastal and marine planning.
Sustainable ocean planning has been underway in India since 2019, with collaboration between India and Norway. In the first phase, it was taken up in two Union territories, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. Odisha has become the first state in the country to implement the MSP in the second phase.
The MSP is a tool for sustainable and integrated ocean management aimed at boosting the blue economy and strengthening climate resilience. It helps for sustainable utilisation of marine resources in energy, economic activities like developing ports, harbours, setting up industries, environment, fisheries, aquaculture and tourism and to formulate policies accordingly.
As part of the process, the experts analyse the coasts and specify areas for human activities in marine areas to achieve ecological, economic and social objectives. This is a part of the Indo-Norway Integrated Ocean Initiative under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries in 2019. This aligns with the Centre’s emphasis on the blue economy as one of the ten core dimensions of growth.
Odisha’s context
Odisha has a huge coastline of more than 550km and the coastline is defined in many ways, featuring lagoons, mangroves and estuaries. According to Chithra Arumugam, additional chief secretary, science and technology department, Odisha, the NCCR will study the components of the water in the entire ocean adjoining Odisha’s coast as part of the MoU.
“They will map the vegetation below the water, which is called benthic mapping. The NCCR will study the kind of water—its salinity, temperature and other aspects and prepare parameters like areas suitable for tourism activities, fisheries, growing seagrass and seaweeds, and to take up economic activities,” she said. The appropriate policies can thus be made by the state government. The initiative will aid the development of multiple economic sectors and stakeholders in many coastal areas of the state.
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi said the state’s coastal and marine regions are rich in biodiversity and provide abundant natural resources, which play a vital role in livelihoods, economic growth and environmental balance. “Due to increasing developmental activities, environmental impacts, and rising sectoral demands, there is a need for scientific management of the marine ecosystem. MSP is a timely step in this direction. It will help meet the needs of fisheries, tourism, ports, ocean energy, and other sectors while ensuring the protection of marine ecosystems,” said the chief minister.
Other initiatives
In August 2025, the Odisha government launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC) to promote the use of biotechnology for marine environmental protection and economic development.
The OMBRIC also aims to support the growth of marine biotech startups and enterprises and help in the field of research, ecology protection, scientific tourism and livelihood support to the coastal population. “The initiative will also help in strengthening the MSP initiative,” said the chief minister.