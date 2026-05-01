Licence scan to Marathi check: How auto-taxi drive will affect Mumbaikar

Starting today, the Maharashtra Transport Department begins a 100-day statewide verification drive for autorickshaws, taxis and other public service vehicles, combining checks on permits and licences with an assessment of drivers’ working knowledge of Marathi.

The exercise, to be conducted across all 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) till August 15, marks the first coordinated rollout of the state’s push for “functional Marathi”, and also targets illegal and unregulated transport operations. Naresh S explains how the drive will work on the ground, what it means for drivers, and how it could impact daily commuters.

Q) What prompted the drive?

The drive follows a policy push led by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who last month warned that permits of public service vehicle drivers could be cancelled if they do not know Marathi. This led to a proposal to amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to expand the requirement of Marathi proficiency across licensing and permit systems.

Under the proposed changes, licensing authorities can assess whether an applicant has a working knowledge of Marathi before granting permission to drive public service vehicles (Rule 4). Amendments to Rule 78 make this an additional condition for permits, while Rule 85 requires drivers to demonstrate such knowledge at the time of permit renewal.

While Marathi was earlier required in a limited way, mainly for issuing badges, the amendments aim to formalise it across the system. The proposed changes are not final and the state has invited public suggestions and objections.

Q) Why is the state combining Marathi checks with a wider crackdown on transport services?

Officials say the drive serves a dual purpose: improving passenger experience while tightening regulation of the sector. The push for basic Marathi aims to address frequent commuter complaints about communication gaps with drivers. At the same time, authorities are using the exercise to identify irregularities such as fake licences, permit violations and illegal shared transport operations.

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The scale of the sector is significant. In Mumbai alone, there are over 2.8 lakh autorickshaw permits and around 20,000 taxi permits, covering an estimated five lakh drivers across shifts. Officials say the problem is not limited to specific pockets like BKC or Mira-Bhayandar, but extends across busy urban and semi-urban corridors where informal, unregulated services often operate.

“Basic Marathi is necessary for smooth interaction with passengers, but this drive goes beyond language. We will simultaneously verify licences, permits and take action against illegal operations to ensure accountability and improve overall standards in the transport sector,” said Pratap Sarnaik.

Q) How will the drive work on the ground?

From Day 1, enforcement will be carried out through flying squads and inspection teams deployed at transport hubs, railway stations and key arterial roads. Autos and taxis will be stopped for random checks, with officials verifying licences, permits and badges. At the same time, drivers will be informally assessed on their ability to understand and respond in basic Marathi.

The inspections will be spread across locations and time slots over 100 days, with no fixed checkpoints, to ensure wider coverage. “Teams have been instructed to carry out random inspections throughout the day. The idea is to ensure both compliance and visibility of enforcement,” a senior transport official said.

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Q) What happens if drivers don’t comply and are not able to speak Marathi?

The government has made it clear that this phase is corrective, not punitive. Drivers found lacking basic Marathi skills during checks will be directed to RTOs, where they will receive learning material, including the ‘Practical Marathi’ guidebook, along with access to training modules.

Training will be provided through printed booklets, digital content and sessions at RTOs during the drive. “If someone is willing to learn, we will support them fully. This is a phased approach centred on training,” said Pratap Sarnaik, adding that licences will not be cancelled solely on language grounds.

At the same time, compliance will be built into routine processes. Drivers visiting RTOs for licence issuance, badge approvals or permit renewals will also be assessed for working knowledge of Marathi, in line with proposed rule changes.

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Officials said this approach ensures that language compliance becomes part of the system over time, rather than a one-time check during the 100-day drive.

Q) Will commuters be affected?

The drive includes action against unauthorised transport services, with officials targeting vehicles operating without valid permits or licences, including illegal shared autos and taxis. Penalties could include fines, suspension or cancellation of licences, and, in serious cases, FIRs. If enforcement is carried out at scale, it could temporarily reduce the number of such vehicles on the road, but officials say commuters are unlikely to face immediate disruption.

For passengers, the state expects better communication with drivers and fewer disputes due to language gaps, along with tighter checks on illegal services. Officials also say the drive could improve accountability by identifying fake licences and unauthorised operations.

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However, the actual impact will depend on how consistently the drive is enforced over the 100 days and whether it leads to longer-term regulatory changes. “Violations of transport rules, illegal operations or passenger harassment will attract action under existing legal provisions,” said Pratap Sarnaik.