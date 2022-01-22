Explained: Who is surrendered Maoist leader Maharaj Pramanik?

CPI (Maoist) zonal commander Maharaj Pramanik, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered before the Jharkhand Police Friday. The police said that the surrender is part of an ‘ongoing effort’ to mainstream Maoists based on Jharkhand’s surrender policy. Pramanik has more than 119 cases registered against him ranging from murder, extortion, arms act, abduction among others.

This is second major ‘achievement’ for Jharkhand Police in the last three months. In November, CPI (Maoist) central committee member Prashant Bose alias Kishanda was arrested. He was the organisation’s “think tank” and is known to be an “encylopaedia” of the Maoist organisation.

Who is Maharaj Pramanik and how did he join the extremist group?

According to the police, Pramanik hailed from Ichagarh in Seraikela-Kharsawan district and joined CPI (Maoist) organization in 2008-09. He was involved in many incidents including killing of a policeman in 2010 and murder of two security personnel during an encounter in 2018—both in Khunti district of Ranchi. He first came in contact with CPI (Maoist) group in 2008 in a desperate bid to save his mother, an Anganwadi Sevika, due to some dispute in his village where some ‘criminals’ wanted to ‘kill her’, the police claimed. Pramanik’s unsucceful bid to seek help from other villagers led him to the members of the CPI(Maoists) from whom he sought help.

How did he rise to Zonal Commander in the organisation?

Maharaj Pramanik carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head | Express photo Maharaj Pramanik carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head | Express photo

Being a local, Pramanik was tasked with bringing villagers into the party fold. A year into this job, he let the party expand its foothold in the area. In 2010, he met Kundan Pahan (now surrendered). He was later made the area commander of Chandil area. In 2011, he helped Koteshwar Rao alias ‘Kishan Ji’, who was returning from the forests of Saranda, crossover into West Bengal. In the same gang was Anul dalias Ramesh Da, Central Committee member, who after seeing his efficiency made him tag along. Later, he also met Veteran Maoist CCM Prashant Bose, alias ‘Kishan Da’, who was arrested last November by the Jharkhand Police. He was made zonal commander in 2015.

What does his surrender mean for the cadre of CPI(Maoist)?

IG(Operation) Amol Homkar said members of the CPI (Maoists) along with other splinter groups are surrendering in view of the rising fear and internal exploitation and the continued raids by the police. “Maharaj Pramanik, a very important team member of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member (CCM) Ramesh da and zonal commander of Chandil, Mundu area—very strategic and important point of view of Maoists— surrendered before the police Friday.” Homkar said around half-a-dozen naxals have surrendered in the last six months because of continuous raids by the security personnel and internal exploitation. he said Pramanik’s surrender will further weaken CPI (Maoist) outfit.

According to the police, the surrender is a major setback to Anul Da’s team which currently operates in the bordering areas of Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan and specially in Chandil-Bundu sub zone area.

What was Pramanik’s response after he surrendered?

As per the press release sent by the police, Pramanik said: “I had joined the party (CPI-Maoist) due to problems at my house and also for its principles. Lately the party has lost its direction and has become a centre for exploitation and extortion.” He later told the reporters that he appeled “to all young people who are with such groups to return back to society.”