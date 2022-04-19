Explained: The significance of a Corps of Engineers officer becoming Army Chief

The government Monday (April 19) named Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of Army Staff, the next Chief of Army Staff. He will take over from General M M Naravane on April 30.

Lt Gen Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to reach the topmost position in the Army. What is the significance of this, and the long term implications for the Army? The Indian Express explains.

Why is Lt Gen Manoj Pande the only officer from the Corps of Engineers to have become the Army Chief?

Army chiefs in India have always been from the Infantry, Armoured Corps or Artillery.

The Army’s system of Corps and Regiments is divided into two broad categories — Arms and Services.

Infantry, Armoured Corps, Artillery, Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Army Aviation Corps and Military Intelligence fall under the category of ‘Arms’.

Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering and several other minor Corps fall under the category of ‘Services’.

Positions of field command in the Army in Brigades, Divisions, Corps and Commands are held by only officers from the ‘Arms’, and these commands are essential to be on the path of future selection as an Army chief.

Technically, personnel from all ‘Arms’ are eligible to be selected for, or opt for, the General Cadre wherein command of these field entities would be open to them and they would be eligible to rise in rank and be eligible to be appointed as Chief of Army Staff. If these officers do not opt for general cadre or are not selected, then they can still rise to the rank of Lt Gen in their respective ‘Arms’, but they are not eligible to become Army chief as they do not command field formations.

However, in practice, most officers who get selected in General Cadre for command of the field formations mentioned above are traditionally from Infantry, Armoured Corps and Artillery. The first two are sub-classified as ‘fighting arms’, while Artillery, Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Army Aviation Corps and Military Intelligence are described as ‘supporting arms’.

How high have Corps of Engineers officers risen in the Army?

There have been instances of many officers from Corps of Engineers rising to the position of Corps Commanders, Army Commanders and Vice Chief of Army Staff in the past, after having been selected in ‘General Cadre’, but due to the twin criteria of age and seniority, not many were in line for having a shot at the top office. Even at present, apart from Lt Gen Manoj Pande as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, another officer from Corps of Engineers, Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, is the GOC-in-C of Central Command of Army.

In comparison, there have been lesser numbers of officers from Signals and other supporting arms either opting for General Cadre or being selected for it. Only a handful of Signals officers have made it to Corps Commander level or GOC-in-C of a Command, and it is only recently that the first Army Air Defence officer got appointed as GOC-in-C of a command when Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri was appointed in November 2021.

What does the appointment of an officer from the Corps of Engineers as Army Chief signify?

There is a great deal of symbolism associated with this development, even as it is widely acknowledged that any officer who rises to the level of Army Commander (GOC-in-C) is considered to have the capability of leading the Army at the apex regardless of which ‘Arm’ he may be from.

However, since a comparatively lesser number of officers from supporting ‘Arms’ like Corps of Engineers either opt for General Cadre at the rank of Brigadier or are selected for it, as compared to Infantry, Armoured Corps and Artillery, it is a natural corollary that more officers from these three ‘Arms’ have made it to the office of Chief of Army Staff.

The appointment of an Engineers Officer as Army chief is as significant as the appointment of Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major, a helicopter pilot, as the Chief of Air Staff in 2007. Till then, the Air chief had invariable been a fighter pilot only. Essentially, such appointments break a glass ceiling for the respective Arms and branches in the military, and re-emphasise that maxim that at the level of Army Commanders there are no restrictions on supporting ‘Arms’ officers from reaching the apex office.

