Mamata Banerjee says won’t resign: What happens if an outgoing CM refuses to step down

Mamata Banerjee resignation news: A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lost to the BJP in West Bengal elections, party chief Mamata Banerjee declared she would not resign as Chief Minister, as the elections had not been “fair”.

“We have not been defeated. I will not resign. Question does not arise of me visiting Raj Bhawan,” Banerjee said in a press conference, flanked by party members Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee.

By convention, after an Assembly election, the outgoing CM goes to Raj Bhawan to tender their resignation to the Governor.

Banerjee alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “directly interfering” in the West Bengal elections, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was the “villain of this election”. She also said the TMC would set up a fact-finding mission and the next steps would be decided after “discussion” within the party.