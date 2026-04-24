As Maldives implements stringent anti-drug laws, here’s what Indian travellers need to keep in mind

India consistently ranked as the top tourist market for the Maldives, with over 2.4 lakh arrivals in 2022 and over 2.1 lakh in 2021. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With stringent new anti-drug laws being implemented in the Maldives, severe penalties now apply even for travellers to the island-nation. The revised law mandates life imprisonment or death penalties for smuggling drugs, with strict penalties for even small-scale possession.

Considering a large number of Indian travellers visit the Maldives, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a warning to those travelling to the country ahead of the summer holiday season, urging “extreme vigilance”.

What does the legislation entail, and what are similar laws in other countries that record a high number of Indian travellers? Here’s what to know.

What does the amended law say?

Under the amended Maldives’ Drugs Act, which took effect last month, narcotic-related crimes may now result in death penalty for anyone found in possession or importation of more than 350 gm of cannabis, more than 250 gm of diamorphine, or more than 100 gm of any of the 139 substances classified under Schedule 1.