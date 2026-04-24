As Maldives implements stringent anti-drug laws, here’s what Indian travellers need to keep in mind
The revised law mandates life imprisonment or death penalties for smuggling drugs, with strict penalties for even small-scale possession. The Narcotics Control Bureau has urged “extreme vigilance” among Indian travellers.
With stringent new anti-drug laws being implemented in the Maldives, severe penalties now apply even for travellers to the island-nation. The revised law mandates life imprisonment or death penalties for smuggling drugs, with strict penalties for even small-scale possession.
Considering a large number of Indian travellers visit the Maldives, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a warning to those travelling to the country ahead of the summer holiday season, urging “extreme vigilance”.
What does the legislation entail, and what are similar laws in other countries that record a high number of Indian travellers? Here’s what to know.
What does the amended law say?
Under the amended Maldives’ Drugs Act, which took effect last month, narcotic-related crimes may now result in death penalty for anyone found in possession or importation of more than 350 gm of cannabis, more than 250 gm of diamorphine, or more than 100 gm of any of the 139 substances classified under Schedule 1.
The NCB cautioned that under the new legal framework, “ignorance of the law is not a defence” and any violation can result in severe consequences. The agency also asked travellers to remain vigilant at airports, seaports, and transit points, and to avoid engaging with unknown individuals requesting assistance with carrying goods.
“The amended law provides stricter punishment even for possession of small quantities of prohibited substances,” the NCB said in a statement, adding that recent instances have been reported involving foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, being arrested in the Maldives for drug-related offences.
Indian travellers under a cloud
Several foreign nationals, including Indians, have been arrested since then for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Maldives. According to media reports, three Indians were reportedly arrested at the Velana International Airport (near the capital Male) in April, while another Indian national was arrested for allegedly carrying 12 packets of cannabis last month.
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India consistently ranked as the top tourist market for the Maldives, with over 2.4 lakh arrivals in 2022 and over 2.1 lakh in 2021. Even as the numbers dipped after that owing to diplomatic issues, this year is again expected to be a bumper year considering air travel to the Western countries and to West Asia is affected owing to the US-Iran war.
Reports also indicate multiple Indian nationals being apprehended at the Velana airport for carrying banned substances, including cannabis and hashish oil.
Other tourist destinations with strict anti-drug laws
Among other South Asian countries that are popular with Indian tourists are Indonesia and Malaysia, which have very strict anti-drug laws, even leading to death penalties. Last May, three Indian nationals were sentenced to death for trafficking over 100 kg of crystal meth on a cargo vessel. Malaysia has extremely strict drug laws under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carrying severe penalties including potential death sentences for trafficking, which apply strictly to foreign nationals. Possession of even small quantities can lead to long imprisonment or death.
Singapore also maintains mandatory death penalties for trafficking specific quantities of drugs, such as 15 gm of heroin or 500 gm of cannabis. In fact, the Misuse of Drugs Act in Singapore operates on a zero-tolerance approach, with possession and consumption carrying heavy fines and long prison sentences.
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In the recent past, tourists have even been jailed in the Gulf countries — especially the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — for carrying banned prescription medicines or packages for others that contained narcotics. The embassies and missions in these countries issue advisories from time to time advising Indian nationals to not even take medicines beyond the allowed limit and without valid prescriptions.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More