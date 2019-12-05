Telling Numbers: Malaria drop is sharpest in India, 90% of cases are in 7 states

Globally, there were 228 million cases of malaria in 2018, down from 251 million cases in 2010. Globally, there were 228 million cases of malaria in 2018, down from 251 million cases in 2010.

Seven states account for about 90% of the burden of malaria cases in India, according to the World Malaria Report 2019 released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday. These are Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Globally, there were 228 million cases of malaria in 2018, down from 251 million cases in 2010. More than 85% of the global malaria deaths in 2018 were concentrated in the 20 countries of WHO’s African region and India. Compared to 2017, India reported 2.6 million fewer cases in 2018. This makes India the country with the largest absolute reductions among the countries that share 85% of the malaria burden.

Nigeria had the highest burden of all malaria cases, at 24%. However, incidence of P vivax malaria (the second most common form of the disease) was the highest in India, which accounts for 47% of all cases in 2018, or roughly 3.5 million. India had more than four times as many cases as Afghanistan, the next highest at 11%.

WHO region-wise, the highest estimated cases of all malaria forms were in Africa, at 93% of the cases (213 million), followed by South-East Asia (7.9 million), East Mediterranean (4.9), Western Pacific (1.98) and the Americas (9.29). The number of cases has increased from 206 million in 2016 and 212 million in Africa. It has declined in all other regions except Western Pacific, where it has risen from 1.7 million in 2016 and 1.8 million in 2017 to 1.98 million in 2018.

In 2018 there were 4,05,000 deaths from malaria globally, compared to 4,16,000 in 2017 and 5,85,000 in 2010. Africa had the highest number of deaths due to malaria in 2018, at 3,80,000.

