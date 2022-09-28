Maharashtra’s Shiv Bhojan Thali: What is the scheme, why is it under scanner after change of govt?

One of the most popular initiatives of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was the Shiv Bhojan Thali, a form of subsidised meal scheme. With the new Eknath Shinde-led dispensation coming to power in the state, the scheme is under the scanner.

What is the scheme, and what are the allegations of “malpractices” it is facing?

What is Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme?

The scheme offered a full meal thali (plate) to people for Rs 10. The thali included two chapatis, vegetables, rice, and dal. In urban areas, the cost of the thali came to Rs 50, and in rural areas, the amount was Rs 35. It was sold by canteens for Rs 10, with the government compensating the rest of the amount. Seen as the Uddav Thackeray government’s flagship scheme, the Shiv Bhojan Thali was launched on January 26, 2020, and on average, 1.4 lakh meals were served under it daily.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had initially slashed the prices of the thali to Rs 5. Then from April 2021, the meal was given free of cost, with parcel services allowed too. As the pandemic was brought under control and the lockdown was lifted in phases, the price was brought back to Rs 10 in October 2021.

What is the controversy over the scheme?

Among the last few decisions of the MVA government was to increase the number of plates being served under this scheme across the state to 2 lakh, from the existing 1,88,463.

However, after the new government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in on June 30, all decisions taken by the previous dispensation were stayed and underwent scrutiny. The decision to increase the number of thalis was also kept in abeyance.

On Sunday (September 25), state Food and Civil Supplies minister Ravindra Chavan told The Indian Express that a comprehensive review of the implementation of the scheme was necessary. “It is a good scheme. But it needs to be checked whether the intended beneficiaries are actually gaining from it. We will keep a digital watch on every plate being consumed through a mobile application. The scheme will also be reviewed,” he said.

Chavan had also said that the observations of the review would be placed in front of the state cabinet, which would decide on the future of the scheme.

What did the Maharashtra cabinet decide?

On Tuesday (September 27), the state cabinet discussed the issue of the Shiv Bhojan thali, after which Fadnavis said that while the scheme would continue, instances of malpractices had been found. “An investigation will be held into these allegations,” he said.

Among these “malpractices” is the possibility that canteen operators were exaggerating the number of plates consumed.

In addition, sources said, the government is of the opinion that the scheme is not needed anymore, especially as, according to the central government’s data, over 80 crore individuals are benefiting from the free ration scheme.

What is the present status of the scheme?

As per the data from September 27, Maharashtra has a total of 1,699 eateries serving Shiv Bhojan thalis, out of which 1,549 are active. The present number of approved thalis in the state is 1,88,463. The number of actual plates distributed is 1,45,627.

Opposition’s reaction

The scheme had been executed by the Food and Civil Supplies department led by senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Bhujbal has held talks with Fadnavis about the announcement of the review and has opposed the closure of the scheme. The NCP has maintained that it will launch a protest if the government decides to scrap the scheme.