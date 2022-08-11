Explained: What is Maharashtra’s TET scam, and why is it back in the news?

Overriding the controversies surrounding news reports of his two daughters, whose names surfaced in the list of candidates debarred by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) for their involvement in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scam, Shiva Sena rebel group MLA Abdul Sattar from Aurangabad was inducted in the Maharashtra cabinet this week. Though many have raised objections, the MLA has denied allegations that his daughters failed the TET.

His induction in the cabinet has, however, brought the TET scam, which was unearthed by the Pune Police in 2021, back in the spotlight.

What is the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)?

The Teachers Eligibility Test is a mandatory qualification criterion for teachers’ recruitment under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The Act was implemented in Maharashtra from 2013, the same year when TET was made mandatory for all teachers’ appointments in the state from Classes I to VIII.

While those wanting to apply for teaching jobs for Classes I to V have to clear paper I of the TET; for teachers’ appointments for Classes V to VIII, clearing paper II is mandatory. A candidate has to score at least 60 per cent to clear the exam, a tough task as it has always recorded a pass percentage of much less than 10 per cent.

So, what is the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scam?

The TET scam was unearthed during an investigation into malpractices in other recruitment exams, particularly the paper leak case in Group D employee recruitment of the Maharashtra Public Health Department, held in October 2021.

After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Pune Cyber Police in November 2021, the probe started unravelling a network of corrupt practices in government recruitment exams, which indicted government officers and touts.

Even though there was no case of a paper leak in the TET scam, it included malpractices such as changing marks by tampering with the evaluation system or issuing fake certificates.

What has the Maharashtra TET scam probe found?

Following its probe, the Pune Police prepared a list of 7,880 candidates who were suspected to have indulged in wrongful means to acquire TET qualifications. This list was then handed over to the MSCE to verify the results of the candidates.

Last week, the MSCE issued a list of all the candidates in the form of a 480-page letter with their names and seating numbers.

At the end of this independent verification process, it was revealed that of the 7,880 candidates, 7,500 passed the TET by changing their marks through wrongful means. As many as 293 candidates did not change their marks, but managed to get fake TET qualification certificates. Another 81 candidates wrongfully acquired TET pass certificates.

The names of MLA Abdul Sattar's daughters are accused of indulging in wrongful means to acquire TET qualifications.

The names of MLA Abdul Sattar’s daughters appeared in the list of 293 candidates who did not change their marks, but managed to get fake TET qualified certificates.

If these candidates are appointed anywhere as teachers based on these certificates attained through wrongful means, their appointment has to be cancelled.