Maharashtra student elections schedule today; what will happen now

Student elections will take place this year in Maharashtra’s 11 state universities and affiliated colleges more than a quarter century after they were banned in 1993 by the then Congress government of M Sudhakar Rao Naik. The schedule for the elections will be announced on Wednesday (July 31). Why were elections stopped on campuses, and what will happen now that they will be held again? The Indian Express explains

The ban and its lifting

The elections were banned because of campus violence. In 1989, a first year student of law, affiliated to the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, was murdered outside his college. In the years that followed, student politics became increasingly acrimonious and disruptive as the NSUI and the student wing of the BJP, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), fought for space on the campuses. This was also the time when the Ramjanmabhoomi and Mandal agitations were raging across the country, in national politics as well as in smaller theatres.

Over the years, there have been several demands to reinstate student elections. In 2014, the then Congress government of Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan decided in principle that elections should be held again. The BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis took it a step further and, based on the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, provided for students’ elections in the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. The Rules for holding the elections were published in the government gazette of October 26, 2018.

The Lyngdoh Committee

The Lyngdoh Committee, headed by the former Chief Election Commissioner J M Lyngdoh, was formed in 2006 on the directions of the Supreme Court to suggest guidelines on student elections. The Committee recommended the implementation of all-round reforms to keep out the influence of political parties, money, and muscle power from the campus during student union elections, which was accepted by the Supreme Court the same year. The Maharashtra Legislative Council also discussed the issue.

Rules for student elections

The Rules are called the ‘Code of Conduct’. It includes:

# To prevent “groupism”, there will be no panels of candidates.

#The most a candidate for Class Representative can spend on the election is Rs 1,000, and for President, Secretary, Lady Representative, and Representative of Reserved Category, Rs 5000.

#Candidates can’t use symbols/logos/photos/images of political parties or organisations, including religious, caste, or social organisations, or persons, in the campaign.

#Campaign processions or rallies in the college or institution or university campus are not allowed. Any full-time regular student of an approved course who has passed all heads in previous years without ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms, which is the system under which students who fail up to a certain number of courses are allowed to go to the next grade, but they must clear these courses before moving further), and is not a readmitted student, is eligible to contest the elections.

#The candidate must not be older than 25 years as on September 30 of the election year. Those who have completed seven academic years from the first entry to higher education are disqualified. Candidates must not have been punished for cheating in any university exam or for other misconduct.

Date for the elections

The Department of Higher and Technical Education has asked all colleges and universities to announce the election programme on or before July 31. The process of the student council elections must be completed before September 9, but may go on until the second week of September. The University Students’ Council will be formed on or before September 30.

Parties in elections

Since political parties are not allowed, members of student wings of parties will contest without declaring their affiliation, as it happens in panchayat elections, and in most campuses across the country now.

Colleges and universities

College students will vote for Class Representative, President, Secretary, Ladies Representative and Reservation Representative, who will then form the Students’ Council of the college. Post-graduate and research students at university departments will also vote for a University Department Students’ Council.

The elections for university councils will be indirect. After each college and university department finishes its counting process, and announces results the same day, the elected members will vote for the University Students’ Council elections. These elections will contested for the same posts as in the college council elections, i.e., for President, Secretary, Lady Representative and Representative of Reserved Category.

Advertising

The President and Secretary of the University Students’ Council will be ex offico members of Senate. The President of the University Students’ Council will also be among the “invited members” of the University Management Council.