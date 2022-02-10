Explained: Why Maharashtra DGP discontinued the use of tunic uniform – a British era overcoat

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday (February 9) issued a circular discontinuing the practice of wearing a ‘tunic uniform’ for officers of certain ranks. What is a tunic uniform and why was this order issued?

What is a tunic uniform worn by police?

A tunic uniform is a British era overcoat worn over the traditional uniform by the police force. Worn by British police officers traditionally, it is suitable in the cold British climate. However, owing to the relative high temperatures and humidity here, the use of the tunic uniform in Maharashtra was restricted to ceremonial parades – two to three times a year — where the officers would wear it along with a cross belt and a sword over the coat.

What is the latest circular by Maharashtra DGP regarding tunic uniforms?

In a circular issued on Wednesday, DGP Sanjay Pandey has discontinued the use of the tunic uniform for officers from the rank of Police Sub Inspectors (PSI) to Deputy Superintendent (DySP). Officers from SP rank and above can continue its use.

What is the reason behind the discontinuation of the tunic uniform?

Discomfort and it being expensive were two reasons that were cited by the DGP in his order. It was communicated to the DGP by lower rung officers that wearing the tunic uniform was uncomfortable in the hot climate and also getting the entire set including the sword, shirt, pant, tie and coat was expensive. Considering it was a British era relic, after taking into consideration the complaints, the DGP issued the circular.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox