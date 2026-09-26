Behind Maharashtra drought crisis, sharp regional variation in rainfall

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared drought in about three-fourths of the state (265 of its 358 tehsils). The state has recorded a rainfall deficit of 18% this year.

But the rainfall over Maharashtra this monsoon season has not been drastically different from other states so far. The country as a whole has a 13% rainfall deficit compared to its 18%.

Many other states — including Assam and Bihar, which have also experienced floods this season — have much bigger deficits.

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What may explain the situation in Maharashtra, however, is the large regional variation in rainfall within the state.

The worst-hit areas

Marathwada and Vidarbha, the two rain-shadow regions of the state which traditionally are drought-prone, have received very little rainfall. Marathwada is particularly affected, having received 38% less rainfall than normal, while Vidarbha has a 27% deficiency.