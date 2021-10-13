Explained: Why Uddhav govt has fast-tracked building of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government Tuesday announced that the construction of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan will begin in December 2021 and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

A look at the significance of the project in Mumbai and what the announcement means for the Shiv Sena that is likely to play the Marathi card in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls to be held early next year.

When was Marathi Bhasha Bhavan proposed and why?

The proposal was first mooted during the Congress-NCP government in 2013. The Marathi Bhasha Bhavan main centre has been proposed for the conservation of the Marathi language and to bring under the Marathi Language Department various offices such as the Directorate of Languages, Maharashtra State Board of Literature & Culture, Maharashtra State Marathi Encyclopedia Production Board, the State Marathi Development Institute and their regional office for better coordination.

In July 2013, the government had proposed to set up Marathi Bhasha Bhavan at Rang Bhavan, an iconic open theatre near Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai, which is not in use since 2003, as the theatre and the adjoining areas have been declared as silence zone following the Bombay High Court orders. However, the plan was dropped following objections from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee as it is a heritage building.

Subsequently, the previous BJP government also set up a committee headed by the Marathi Language Minister to find suitable plots for building the Bhavan. The plan did not move further.

Where will it be built now?

In July, the Thackeray government allotted a 2,500 sq metres free plot of the sea-facing Jawahar Bal Bhavan at Marine Drive for the construction of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan building. The bids were invited to select an architect and four architects made presentations during the meeting with Thackeray on Tuesday.

Interestingly, for the construction of the building, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which is headed by Desai as Industries Minister, has been selected as the implementing agency instead of the Public Works Department, which is headed by Congress minister Ashok Chavan. The move seems to be Sena’s plan to keep the project under its ministry so that it can claim credit for it.

Subhash Desai, senior Shiv Sena leader and Marathi Language Minister, on Tuesday announced that the construction will begin in December 2021 and it will be opened in the next 18 months.

Shiv Sena and Marathi

For the Shiv Sena, the issues of the Marathi-speaking population in the state remain at the core of its agenda, even though it has adopted Hindutva to reach out to a wider audience.

The move to build Marathi Bhasha Bhavan assumes significance as the Shiv Sena-led government has fast-tracked the proposal ahead of the upcoming BMC and other local bodies polls and is likely to play the Marathi card in the polls. While the construction of the project will begin in December 2021, the polls for the BMC and other municipal corporations and zilla parishads will be held early next year.

In July, the Maharashtra legislature passed the bill amending The Maharashtra Official Language Act 1964 for the effective use of the Marathi language in administrative work in all government offices. In February last year, a bill was passed in the state legislature making the Marathi language a compulsory subject from 1st to 10th standard in the schools of all boards.

Shiv Sena leaders said the state government has taken multiple decisions for the Marathi language and its development. “It shows that the Sena has a commitment for the Marathi and doesn’t do lip service. Obviously, these decisions will prove beneficial in the polls as the party has taken the decisions that have not been taken by the previous government’s,” said a leader requesting anonymity.

