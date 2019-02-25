How significant are smaller allies for the two major coalitions in Maharashtra?

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra’s two main alliances are in place: the Congress-NCP on one side, the BJP-Shiv Sena on the other. The focus is now on the regional parties, each with its pockets of support and crucial to the major alliances.

The parties, their clout

Advertising

The parties include the Peasants and and Workers Party (PWP), Republican Party of India (Athawale), other Republican factions, the Swabhimaani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSPS), Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), and the MNS — as well as the BSP, the SP and the CPM, which have a limited presence in Maharashtra.

Only one of them has an MP: farmer leader Raju Shetti, whose Swabhimaan Paksha won Hatkanangle as an NDA partner. With their limited areas of influence, smaller parties are usually seen as “vote cutters” against the rival alliance in Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, smaller parties collectively fielded 115 candidates and more than 95% of them lost their deposits. With Assembly polls too due this year, these parties are using seat-sharing talks with bigger parties as a platform. They do have a presence in the Assembly (see table).

Signals and deals

While most of these parties are playing the waiting game, PWP’s Jayant Patil shared the stage with senior Congress-NCP leaders at an election rally in Nanded recently. The PWP wields clout in Raigad and Solapur’s Madha belt, where the NCP is likely to respectively field Sunil Tatkare and Sharad Pawar respectively, so the PWP is not expected to contest. In return, sources said, the PWP has been assured a few Assembly seats. In 2014, the PWP candidate in Raigad had polled more votes than the narrow margin of Tatkare’s defeat.

Advertising

CPM central committee member Dr Ashok Dhawale said his party has discussed seat-sharing with the Congress-NCP. “We’ve told them we are eyeing 20 seats where we had polled more than 10,000 votes last time,” he said. For the LS poll, the Congress has offered Palghar in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to the CPI(M).

The RPI(A) of Ramdas Athawale and the RSPS have declared they will be part of the NDA and are bargaining for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

The Hitendra Thakur-led BVA, which controls three of six assembly belts in Palghar, is being wooed by both alliances. Thakur is yet to commit himself to any tie-up

The big among the small…

The Congress is also wooing farmer leader Shetti’s Swabhimaani Paksha. He has snapped ties with the NDA, remains a strong contender in his seat, and is popular among farmers, especially in the sugar belts. While the NCP has agreed to not field a candidate against him, Shetti has been demanding a couple more seats, Buldhana and Wardha, which Congress-NCP leaders are unwilling to concede. They are said to have offered Shetti another Lok Sabha seat.

Missing a strong Dalit leader, Congress-NCP leaders have also been pursuing Bhimrao Ambedkar’s grandson and BBM leader Prakash Ambedkar, who holds some sway in Vidarbha’s Amravati and Akola, but talks have hit a deadlock.

… And the others

The BSP could pose a headache for the Congress-NCP in Vidarbha. It has already announced its intention to contest solo. “Basically the Congress and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. We do not wish to align with either combination. We’ll contest all 48 seats on our own,” said BSP’s Maharashtra president Suresh Sakhare. While it won nothing in 2014, BSP had the highest vote share (2.63%) among all the smaller parties in the state.

Even with the SP, the Congress’s seat-sharing talks have hit a deadlock. “All we had asked for is one Lok Sabha seat, which they are unwilling to give. In Uttar Pradesh, we agreed not to field candidates in two of their seats. They can’t win even one. Although we do not wish a split in secular votes, Congress is not being accomodative,” said SP leader Abu Azmi. Unlike leaders of other parties, Azmi denied having discussed arrangements for the Assembly elections during the seat-sharing negotiations for the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, MNS

Advertising

Raj Thackeray’s MNS faces an existential crisis. It has adopted a hard line against the NDA central government in recent times and appears keen to join the Opposition alliance, but the Congress is clearly not too keen to take him on board. State Congress president Ashok Chavan has said that “any political understanding” with the MNS is not in the Congress’s “broader interest”. The NCP, on the other hand, is open to the idea and leaders have been urging the Congress to reconsider, given that the MNS can wean away some of the Shiv Sena’s traditional Marathi vote bank in urban belts, which is disillusioned with the Shiv Sena leadership for announcing a tie-up with the BJP. In fact, to get the MNS on board, the NCP has offered to surrender one seat (Kalyan) from its own quota. Negotiations are on between the NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Raj Thackeray about 40 Assembly seats — mainly in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik — a senior MNS leader said.