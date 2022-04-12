Explained: Why will there be load shedding in parts of Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has decided to impose load shedding in certain parts of the state to tide over the present power crisis. The Indian Express explains the reasons for the recent power crisis in the state.

How much is the total power demand in the state and why has it gone up?

Government officials and sources in the industry say the sudden surge in activities across the country has led to the rise in demand for power. According to Vijay Singhal, chairman and MD, Maharashtra State Electric Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), there has been a surge in demand following a rise in activity across states after the pandemic subsided and that is leading to the shortage. Each state is facing a coal shortage. He said that Maharashtra will continue to face a shortfall of 1500 MW per day despite the extra power purchased by MSEDCL. At present, the demand has gone past 28,000 MW per day, higher by around 16 per cent in the same period last year.

How much is the shortfall now and what steps are being taken to address it?

There was a shortfall of nearly 4000 MW per day. At some places, private power generation companies were demanding as high as Rs 20 per unit, however, the Government of India has now capped the price at around Rs 12 per unit.

Following the shortage, for the first time, the irrigation department has given an additional quota of 10 TMC of water from Koyna hydro electric project in western Maharashtra that will help the state generate an additional 1000 MW.

Another 700 MW has been generated from National Thermal Power Corporation over the last 10 days. MahaDiscom has also sought 760 MW from Coastal Gujarat Power and the state has started receiving 415 MW from it. Despite these steps, a shortfall of nearly 1500 MW is expected.

Which areas will get affected due to load shedding?

MahaDiscom supplies power to Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Panvel, other cities and interior Maharashtra. The urban areas will not get affected, but the rural areas will. MahaDiscom has appealed to the users to curtail electricity usage and not to put sudden strain on the network during peak hours.

