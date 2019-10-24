Maharashtra, Haryana takeaways: People vote differently in LS and Assembly, nationalism has its limits

Going by the trends at noon, the results for the elections to the Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies give the ruling BJP a lot to worry. Contrary to the hype created ahead of the voting, the party is not doing so well in either of the two states.

According to the trends at noon, BJP-Shiv Sena had crossed the halfway mark with 163 seats in the 288 member Assembly, but the BJP, which has been maintaining that it would have the numbers to form a government on its own, has not done as expected in some areas including Vidarbha.

But its ally Shiv Sena, which had to give up its claim for supremacy in seat-sharing with the BJP, has done well.

And the opposition Congress and NCP were doing much better than expected. Currently, the opposition alliance is leading 95 seats — doing much better than the 42 and 41 seats respectively that they had in the outgoing assembly.

The BJP leaders have so far maintained that there would not be any post of deputy chief minister, and that the contours of the alliance and new government would be decided by them. But with Sena’s performance coming out to be more impressive than expected, it could be more demanding.

In Maharashtra, the BJP had won 122 seats with 27.59 per cent vote share in the 2014 elections, when it contested alone.

In Haryana, where the BJP had a “Mission 75” in the 90-member state assembly, it was yet to cross the halfway mark at noon, while the Congress, which has been in disarray due to internal issues, has done much better than expected.

The Congress was leading in 29 seats, and the newly formed JJP could emerge as a kingmaker as its candidates were ahead in at least 11 constituencies. The picture is not clear at all in Haryana, as others including the Independents, were leading in 10 seats.

The first takeaway from the early result is this:

The voters definitely differentiate between the Lok Sabha elections and the state elections. The trends indicate that the elections were not a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And that nationalism and the abrogation of Article 370 – an issue on which the BJP seemed to have received tremendous support – was not the only issue in the assembly polls.

The BJP’s not-so-impressive performance in Vidarbha, where both the BJP and Sena had won a significant number of seats in the last election, could be linked to the drop in the vote percentage. Vidarbha is Nitin Gadkari’s home turf, and there was a significant buzz in the BJP that the senior leader had been cast aside by the current leadership of the party.

The areas that have been facing agrarian crisis also do not seem to be sending positive signals for the BJP, which indicate that the voters in the region were not happy with the governance record of the state government.

If the governance issue could have potentially damaged the BJP’s prospects in Maharashtra, it’s the government record as well as complacency that seem to have affected the BJP’s tally in Haryana.

The Congress’ performance despite the national leadership’s lack of active participation or interest shows that the local leadership, especially Bhupinder Singh Hooda have pulled off a good showing.

This results would be bad news for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, because current president Sonia Gandhi’s decision to bring back the old leadership appeared to have worked well for the party in Haryana. Rahul’s appointee Ashok Tanwar had quit the party on the eve of the elections, and it was Hooda who was calling the shots in the party in the state. (Despite the PCC leadership being with Kumari Selja.)

Another significant outcome could be this: With these elections indicating that the voters behave differently in state and Lok Sabha elections, the articulate advocates of One Nation One Election could have been given some food for thought.