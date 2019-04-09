Madhya Pradesh: Why Congress, BJP wait, watch, avoid testing MLAs in Lok Sabha elections

HAVING missed power by a whisker, despite getting more votes, in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections a few months ago, BJP leaders often warn their Congress counterparts that the Kamal Nath government won’t survive if the party is voted back at the Centre.

Since every legislator’s vote would count in the Assembly should it come to that, neither of the parties is keen on fielding their sitting MLAs in the parliamentary elections.

The Congress currently has 114 MLAs in the 230-member House, and enjoys the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP member. The BJP has 109.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress had won only two seats out of 29, and the BJP 27. Later, the Congress had won a by-election.

Neither of the parties has announced its full candidate list yet, apparently wanting the other to make the first move. The BJP is also facing heat from rebels after dropping eight sitting MPs in the 21 names announced so far.

The names for both the crucial seats of Indore and Vidisha are among those missing from both sides. Last week, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan withdrew publicly from the race after the party made it amply clear that it was keen on applying the 75-age bar to deny her the ticket from Indore. Sushma Swaraj, who won the 2009 and 2014 elections by huge margins, is not contesting from Vidisha.

On the other prominent seats, while the Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, the BJP has named Vivek Shejwalkar from Gwalior. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to contest from Guna.

If the Assembly votes are superimposed on the parliamentary map, the BJP should win 17 of the 29 seats. But there is no guarantee that this will happen. After getting 173 seats in the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP had pocketed 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2004; the Congress had got 38 seats in the Assembly, 4 in the Lok Sabha. But the pattern had not seen a repeat five years later. In the 2008 Assembly polls, the BJP had got 143 seats, but only 16 in the 2009 general elections; while the Congress had improved its Lok Sabha tally to 12 but got 71 seats in the Assembly.

In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP had 165 seats, and won 27 in the 2014 general elections; the Congress tally was 58 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha.

To guard against any poll repercussions on his government, Kamal Nath is keeping his MLAs in good humour. When he expanded his ministry in December, nearly every fourth Congress MLA was made a Cabinet minister. He also included one Independent in the Cabinet. The remaining six non-BJP members demand his constant attention. The only silver lining for the Congress is that it’s facing a general election in Madhya Pradesh as a ruling party after 15 years.

Kamal Nath is himself contesting a by-election from Chhindwara Assembly seat and has passed on the baton for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency to son Nakul Nath.

Among the others whose names have been announced are former PCC chief Arun Yadav, who is contesting from Khandwa. Former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, the son of former CM and Union minister Arjun Singh, will contest from Sidhi. Both Yadav and Ajay Singh had lost the Assembly elections from Budhni and Churhat respectively.

The Congress is hoping that the Kamal Nath government’s farm loan waiver will yield dividends. The party claims that before the model code of conduct kicked in for the general elections, more than 22 lakh farmers had benefited, a number the Opposition has questioned. It’s also banking on its showpiece plank of minimum guaranteed income.