Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha setback threatens Kamal Nath govt

Chhindwara, the parliamentary constituency synonymous with Kamal Nath, was on Thursday the saving grace for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh where it returned to power last December after 15 long years.

Nath’s son Nakul Nath won Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat while his Chief Minister father was set to win the by-election for the eponymous Assembly segment to validate his stay in office. Former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were trailing in Bhopal and Guna respectively.

The crushing defeat in the general elections has left the Congress government vulnerable in the state. The Congress got fewer votes than the BJP in the Assembly elections but won more seats. However, it still fell short by two seats in the 230-member house. Two BSP, one SP and four Independent legislators have extended support to the Kamal Nath government.

After the narrow defeat in the Assembly elections five months ago, the Opposition BJP often taunted the ruling Congress that a resounding victory in the general elections would hasten the fall of the Kamal Nath government. The BJP was set to better its best ever performance registered in 2014 when it won 27 out of 29 seats. The Congress had won one more seat in a by-election in 2015-end taking its tally to three.