What helped Lucknow top India’s clean-air rankings? 5 measures behind its No. 1 rank

As Lucknow grows, creating new green spaces within a densely built urban environment is becoming increasingly difficult. (Wikimedia Commons)

For a city known for its traffic, construction dust and rapidly expanding neighbourhoods, Lucknow’s first-place finish in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan-2026 is more than a number on a national ranking. It reflects an attempt to tackle the everyday sources of pollution that residents encounter on their roads, outside their homes and in their neighbourhoods.

The city scored 198 points to emerge No. 1 among cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, narrowly ahead of Indore (197) and Jabalpur (195).

Officials associated with the effort maintain that the result reflects a multi-pronged approach targeting road dust, vehicle emissions, open waste burning and waste management. The interventions range from electric vehicles used for both public transport and garbage collection to mechanised sweeping machines and vertical gardens.