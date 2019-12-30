Telling Numbers: Longest single spacewalk by a woman, and other records

Koch, 40, an electrical engineer, is set to extend that record. Having reached the ISS in March this year, she is expected to spend a total of 328 days on board before returning to Earth in February 2020. Koch, 40, an electrical engineer, is set to extend that record. Having reached the ISS in March this year, she is expected to spend a total of 328 days on board before returning to Earth in February 2020.

THIS WEEKEND, US astronaut Christina Koch set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman when she reached, and crossed, 289 days in her current mission at the International Space Station (ISS). The previous record for women was set by another American, Peggy Whitson, in 2016-2017.

Koch, 40, an electrical engineer, is set to extend that record. Having reached the ISS in March this year, she is expected to spend a total of 328 days on board before returning to Earth in February 2020. Missions are typically six months, but NASA announced in April that it was extending her mission. Koch has already made history once in her stay aboard the ISS. In October, she was part of the first all-female spacewalk, together with Jessica Meir.

*Koch completed 290 days on Sunday. While that is the world record for women, the graphic is for American astronauts only. (Source: NASA) *Koch completed 290 days on Sunday. While that is the world record for women, the graphic is for American astronauts only. (Source: NASA)

340 days

Counting both male and female astronauts, this is the overall record by an American for a longest single spaceflight. Scott Kelly spent 340 days in space in 2015-2016.

438 days

Between January 1994 and March 1995, Valery Polyakov of Russia spent 438 days aboard the Mir space station. Across genders, this is the world record for the longest single human spaceflight.

US astronaut Jessica Meir walks outside the International Space Station (ISS), in this still image taken from NASA video, October 18, 2019. (NASA TV/REUTERS) US astronaut Jessica Meir walks outside the International Space Station (ISS), in this still image taken from NASA video, October 18, 2019. (NASA TV/REUTERS)

665 days

Although Koch has now overtaken her for the longest single spaceflight, Peggy Whitson continues to hold the record for the longest time by a woman in cumulative spaceflights. Whitson, now 59 and retired, is a biochemist who logged a total of 665 hours over a number of space expeditions between 2002 and 2017. Koch once said she took a lot of helpful advice from Kelly’s 2017 autobiography Endurance. Now, Koch’s extended mission will help NASA learn about the effects of long spaceflights. The Associated Press reported that NASA officials have said such data is needed to support future deep space exploration missions.

878 days

This is the longest cumulative time spent in space by any astronaut, male or female. Gennady Padalka of Russia holds this record, accumulating the 878 days (about 2½ years) across five spaceflights between 1998 and 2015.

