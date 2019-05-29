Telling numbers: The richer the candidate, the higher the chances of victory

(By Shivnarayan Rajpurohit)

Results of the Lok Sabha elections suggest that the richer the candidate the brighter the chances of her winning. Nearly a third (30.1%) of candidates with total assets of Rs 5 crore and above won; the success rate of candidates with total assets of less than Rs 10 lakh was, by contrast, a mere 0.3%, according to a report published May 25 by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-partisan NGO working for electoral and political reforms.

The percentage of crorepati MPs has risen steadily from 58% in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009) to 82% in the 16th (2014), and 88% in the 17th Lok Sabha (2019), the report said. The report analysed the assets of 539 (of the total 542) winners in 2019, of whom 475 had total assets of Rs 1 crore or more. These numbers were 443/542 in 2014, and 315/543 in 2009.

The Biju Janata Dal and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have the lowest percentage (67%) of MPs with assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore. The BJD has 12 MPs in the new House; the CPM has 3. Among states and Union Territories, Odisha has the lowest percentage of crorepati winners (67%); as many as 15 states/UTs elected only crorepatis to Lok Sabha