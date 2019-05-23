Explained: Why BJP’s victory may trigger the fall of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

The BJP looks set to record its biggest victory in the only southern state it has ever breached, registering leads in 23 of Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha seats. Trends show that the BJP is set to cross its previous high of 19 seats registered in 2009. In the 2014 polls, the BJP won 17 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertising

The BJP juggernaut seems set to inflict defeats on Congress-JD(S) big guns such as H D Devegowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily and K H Muniyappa.

The BJP seems set to sweep the northern, central and coastal parts of the state, leaving the alliance with leads in merely four seats in the south — Bangalore Rural, Hassan, Chamarajnagar and Bangalore Central. In the Mandya seat, the Independent candidate Sumalatha has established a narrow lead over Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Follow Lok Sabha Election results LIVE Updates | BJP set for second term with full majority, Congress fails to capitalise on Assembly wins

Advertising

BJP big guns like Ananth Kumar Hegde, Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kateel are all set for comfortable victories in coastal Karnataka.

The big victory for the BJP is likely to trigger the countdown for the fall of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government in Karnataka.

The JD(S), which fielded three members of the family of Devegowda in the seven seats given to the party by the Congress, is likely to win only one seat. Devegowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna established a clear lead in the family borough of Hassan. Devegowda himself trailed the BJP’s G S Basavaraju in Tumkur by a narrow margin.

Ahead of the polls, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa had stated that the BJP would win as many as 22 seats on the back of the popularity of PM Modi, the Balakot strikes and the anger against the coalition in Karnataka.

In the bypolls for two Assembly seats, the Congress looks set to win the Kundgol seat while the BJP looks set to win Chincholi.

Don’t miss from Explained | The BJP stands at the doorstep of history, here’s how

The BJP, which has 104 seats in the state Assembly, is looking at ousting the coalition which has the support of 115 MLAs by engineering defections from the Congress and JD(S) in the aftermath of the LS poll.

The simple majority in the 224-member state Assembly is 113 and the BJP is expected to initially try to reduce the strength of the house by a dozen to claim majority.