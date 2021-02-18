Explained: How the ground is being set for LIC IPO

Decks are being cleared systematically for the mega listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India’s largest financial institution with assets of over Rs 32 lakh crore. While the government is clearing the hurdles before the IPO, one after another, market regulator Sebi has relaxed the norms to make the listing process easier and smooth.

What has Sebi done to smoothen the LIC IPO process?

Currently, issuers with a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 4,000 crore are required to offer at least 10 per cent of the post-issue capital to the public and achieve a minimum public holding of 25 per cent within three years. Sebi has now said the issuer with a post-issue market capitalisation needs to make an offer of Rs 10,000 crore and five per cent of the incremental amount beyond the Rs one lakh crore. The size will ultimately depend on the valuation.

What does the Sebi decision mean?

The post issue market capitalisation is likely to be around Rs 10 lakh crore on a conservative estimate. It can go up to Rs 15 lakh crore once the embedded valuation is known. As per the new Sebi rule, on a Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation yardstick, LIC will have to make an issue of Rs 55,000 crore (Rs 10,000 crore plus five per cent of Rs 9 lakh crore). If the market capitalisation is expected to be Rs 15 lakh crore, the IPO size would become Rs 80,000 crore. If it’s Rs 8 lakh crore, the IPO size would be Rs 45,000 crore. Still, LIC IPO will be the largest to hit the Indian capital market.

When is the LIC IPO expected?

The IPO is expected to hit the market in the third quarter. The economy is on the comeback trail and the stock markets are also buoyant, making things easier for the LIC IPO. The government has already announced that up to 10 per cent of the IPO issue size would be reserved for its policyholders. As LIC currently services almost 30 crore policies across the country, it’s expected to be a smooth sailing for the IPO.

What has been the progress on listing formalities so far?

The government has made the LIC Amendment Act as part of the Finance Bill, thereby bringing the required legislative amendment for launching the IPO. Although LIC is currently under the supervision of the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority, it is governed by the LIC Act of 1956 which enables LIC to obtain a special dispensation in several areas including higher stakes in companies. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which oversees the government’s equity in public sector firms, has already selected actuarial firm Milliman Advisors for ascertaining the embedded value of LIC. Besides, Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors.

What will be the pricing of the LIC share?

Investors hope that history won’t repeat in the LIC IPO. In the case of New India Assurance IPO, shares which were offered to investors in the range of Rs 770-800, are now quoting at Rs 164. General Insurance Corporation offered its shares at Rs 912, but prices have come down to Rs 170.

How is LIC performing against the backdrop of Covid pandemic?

The corporation’s composite market share in number of policies and first year premium was 67.82 per cent and 70.57 per cent respectively for the period ended September 2020. LIC, a contrarian investor, took every available opportunity in the market investing more than Rs 260,000 crore in debt and equity (as of September 2020) as compared to Rs 244,931 crore invested last year during the same period. It booked more than Rs 15,000 crore as profits in the capital market till September. LIC has achieved more than Rs 25,000 crore in first year premium income in individual new business performance in the half year as compared to Rs 24,867.70 crore in the same period of last year. It also settled more than 82 lakh claims amounting to more than Rs 48,000 crore .