Explained: Lateral entry — Here is what the government is trying to do

Almost a year after it invited applications to induct outside professionals into government departments, the Centre on Friday appointed nine non-governmental professionals in departments and ministries of financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation & farmers welfare, civil aviation, commerce, environment, forest and climate change, new and renewable energy, road transport and highways, and shipping.

According to sources, the appointees are likely to join in the next two months. The lateral entry mode, which pertains to the appointment of specialists from private sector in government organisations, is an attempt by the government to bring in fresh talent into the bureaucracy.

These joint-secretary level appointees, who will have an initial term of three years extendable up to five years, include Food and Agriculture Organization’s Kakoli Ghosh, who has been appointed at the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare; consultancy KPMG’s partner and India head of aerospace and defence Amber Dubey, who will be joining the Ministry of Civil Aviation; former banker and SAARC Development Fund’s director – economic and infrastructure Rajeev Saksena who will join Department of Economic Affairs; Pune-based wind energy firm Panama Renewable Group’s CEO Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale who has been appointed at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; NHPC Ltd’s senior manager (environment) Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, who will join the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Other appointees include Arun Goel in the Department of Commerce, Saurabh Mishra in the Department of Financial Services, Suman Prasad Singh in the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Bhushan Kumar in the Ministry of Shipping. The government had also invited applications for a lateral entry into the Department of Revenue, however, UPSC said that recruitment process for the selection of candidate in the department became “infructuous at the interview stage”. It is pertinent to note that the process was being undertaken by the personnel ministry earlier and the responsibility to onboard the professionals was shifted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Former government officials had pointed out at the time applications were invited that it needed to be seen who was doing the final selection of these candidates because the system could be “easily misused”.