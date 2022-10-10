Lankan Central Bank’s ex-governor is guest at Explained event today

Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown that triggered a massive protest this year and drove a strongman president from office sent shock waves across the world.

The economic crisis itself had been brewing for more than a year, but the Rajapaksa brothers, Gotabaya and Mahinda, who were then in office and occupied the top posts of President and Prime Minister, appeared confident that they could tide over its twin deficit problem — current and fiscal accounts.

However, from the middle of last year, the import-dependent country of 21 million has had to ration food, fuel and medicines. An ill thought out decision to switch to organic farming overnight impacted the country’s two main crops — rice and tea. A massive spike in fuel prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine saw Sri Lanka scraping the bottom of the barrel of its forex reserves.

While farmers had been protesting against the organic farming order since last year, the power outages that began in February due to the shortage of fuel brought the people out on the streets. The Janata Aragalaya, or people’s struggle, brought about a series of shock political developments culminating in Gotabaya fleeing the country, and Ranil Wickremesinghe becoming President.

The IMF recently concluded a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka for a $2.9-billion bail out, but the road ahead remains uncertain.

How did a South Asian country that had weathered a brutal civil war reach such a tipping point? What were the structural flaws and the political decisions that led to the collapse of the economy? How much was Chinese debt responsible for the crisis? What now?

Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy, former governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), will discuss these questions and more on Monday during a session of Explained.Live on ‘Sri Lanka: The Road Ahead’.

Dr Coomaraswamy, who joined CBSL in 1973 and worked in the Economic Research, Statistics and Bank Supervision divisions as a staff officer until 1989, studied at the University of Cambridge and the University of Sussex. From 1981 to 1989, he was seconded to the Sri Lanka Ministry of Finance.

From 1990 to 2008, Dr Coomaraswamy was at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London where he held the posts of Director, Economic Affairs Division, and Deputy-Director in the Secretary-General’s Office. Later, he was Interim Director of the Social Transformation Program Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

He was appointed as Governor of the Central Bank in 2016, during the term in office of President Maithripala Sirisena and PM Wickremesinghe. He stepped down in December 2019 after Gotabaya became President.

He will be in discussion with Nirupama Subramanian, National Editor (Strategic Affairs), The Indian Express.

